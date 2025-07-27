Kansas Basketball Slipping Out of the Race for Elite 2026 Recruit
The Kansas Jayhawks have been aggressive on the 2026 recruiting trail, handing out offers and lining up visits with several top prospects.
However, one notable name may no longer be in play for Bill Self and his coaching staff.
Consensus top-25 recruit Bryson Howard just locked in eight official visits across the next few months, and none of his trips are to Lawrence.
Howard is scheduled to visit Texas A&M, North Carolina, Texas, Duke, Houston, Kentucky, UConn, and Tennessee.
The 6-foot-5 forward from Heritage High School (TX) is one of the fastest stock risers in the 2026 recruiting class following some strong performances on the EYBL circuit.
Howard is the son of former NBA All-Star Josh Howard, who posted career averages of 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds across 10 seasons in the league.
Last month, Self and Co. extended a scholarship to Howard. Since then, it seems the mutual interest between the two sides may not be as strong as initially believed.
The Jayhawks could still make a late push to get him on campus, but with so many other targets on their radar, it’s likely Howard is no longer a top priority for KU.