Kansas Basketball Slipping Out of the Race for Elite 2026 Recruit

Kansas appears to be out of the running for a highly touted 2026 recruit after he released his official visit schedule.

Joshua Schulman

Nov 16, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of the Kansas Jayhawks logo on a bench chair prior to a game against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of the Kansas Jayhawks logo on a bench chair prior to a game against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas Jayhawks have been aggressive on the 2026 recruiting trail, handing out offers and lining up visits with several top prospects.

However, one notable name may no longer be in play for Bill Self and his coaching staff.

Consensus top-25 recruit Bryson Howard just locked in eight official visits across the next few months, and none of his trips are to Lawrence.

Howard is scheduled to visit Texas A&M, North Carolina, Texas, Duke, Houston, Kentucky, UConn, and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-5 forward from Heritage High School (TX) is one of the fastest stock risers in the 2026 recruiting class following some strong performances on the EYBL circuit.

MORE: Kansas Basketball Visit Primer: Recruits Planning to Take Trips to KU

Howard is the son of former NBA All-Star Josh Howard, who posted career averages of 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds across 10 seasons in the league.

Last month, Self and Co. extended a scholarship to Howard. Since then, it seems the mutual interest between the two sides may not be as strong as initially believed.

The Jayhawks could still make a late push to get him on campus, but with so many other targets on their radar, it’s likely Howard is no longer a top priority for KU.

Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

