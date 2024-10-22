Kansas Basketball Trending for Elite Five-Star Recruit Darryn Peterson
Kansas basketball is in a prime position to land one of the nation’s top prospects, Darryn Peterson, as his recruitment reaches its final stages.
The five-star comb-guard guard, ranked No. 3 overall in the 2025 class by 247Sports, has Kansas trending as he inches closer to his decision, set for November 1.
Peterson, who has a silky-smooth game and impressive 6-foot-10 wingspan, visited Kansas on June 23 and came away impressed with Bill Self's program.
His ability to score at all three levels, combined with his defensive versatility, makes him an elite prospect that would immediately boost Kansas' roster.
One factor that could work in Kansas’ favor is their long-standing partnership with Adidas. Peterson has significant ties to Adidas through his AAU circuit, and with Kansas being one of the premier Adidas schools, it’s a natural fit.
The visit, the Adidas connection, and the opportunity to develop in a program with a proven track record of turning players into NBA stars all seem to be pushing Peterson toward Lawrence.
Both Michael Swain and Eric Bossi of 247Sports have logged crystal ball predictions in favor of the Jayhawks, further signaling that Kansas may be the destination for the five-star guard.
It won’t be long before Peterson makes his decision, with Kansas State, USC, and Ohio State also in the mix. However, don’t be surprised if he’s wearing Jayhawk blue come November.