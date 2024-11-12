Kansas Basketball vs. Michigan State: Scouting the Spartans
After holding off No. 10 North Carolina in a 92-89 victory at home on Friday, No. 1 Kansas (2-0) is set to take on Michigan State (2-0) in a neutral-site matchup on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. CT in Atlanta (on ESPN).
Tom Izzo and his Spartans have handily won their first two games of the season, but after dominating two mid-majors, the level of competition ramps up in a big way when they take the floor against the Jayhawks.
On the other side, Kansas, after blowing a 20-point halftime lead and then squeaking out the win over the Tar Heels, has shown that it's mortal. So how does KU match up with MSU?
Strengths
Rebounding
In Tom Izzo’s nearly 30-year tenure in East Lansing, his teams have almost always rated as elite on the boards, and this year’s squad is no different. In each of their first two games, the Spartans won the rebounding battle by 17. With three 6-foot-7-plus players in their starting lineup and big man Jaxon Kohler coming off the bench, they certainly don’t lack size.
The Jayhawks need a team effort on the glass. Center Hunter Dickinson and forward Flory Bidunga are going to do their jobs, but Kansas needs rebounding from all five on the floor. KJ Adams, Dajuan Harris and Rylan Griffen combining for 4.3 rebounds per game is not cutting it. Michigan State can easily stay in this game and win it if the Jayhawks aren’t boxing out and crashing hard.
Interior defense
Between MSU's size, otherworldly athleticism (hello, Coen Carr) and the genius and grit that Izzo imparts, the Spartans' interior defense is exceptional. In two games, Sparty has held opponents to an average of 14.0 points in the paint. (To put that in perspective, Kansas has allowed 26.0.) What's the answer for the Jayhawks? No need to overthink it: Feed Hunter Dickinson. As stout as Michigan State is inside, Dickinson is a two-time All-American and perhaps the best offensive post in college basketball. Send those post entries in accurately and often, and the big man will find his rhythm.
Weaknesses
3-point shooting
The Spartans are shooting an abysmal 25 percent from 3-point range on the season. It has been just two games, but that's a concerning number against mid-major competition and it's no secret that MSU lacks proven shooters. Aside from senior guard Jaden Akins (career 38.1 percent on 3s) and Omaha transfer Frankie Fidler (a career 35.2 percent 3-point shooter), Michigan State lacks the perimeter threat to consistently knock down open jumpers and stretch opposing defenses. KU coach Bill Self will want his Jayhawks to go under every screen, drop on pick-and-roll and pack the paint until the Spartans prove they can string together a few deep jumpers.
Transition defense
Although Michigan State held Monmouth to 57 points,15 came on the fastbreak. Compare that to the Jayhawks' season opener, in which they also allowed only 57 points to Howard but gave up zero points on the break. Although no one expects the Spartans to hold any opponent scoreless in transition, their lack of hustle to prevent easy buckets has been uncharacteristic. So test them. Run. Kansas has athletes upon athletes, and with Dajuan Harris or David Coit facilitating in the open court, the Jayhawks can eat the Spartans alive in transition if MSU doesn't put in the work to lock it down.
Player to watch: G Jaden Akins
2024-2025 averages: 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists
Last season's averages: 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists
The lone four-year Spartan on this year's squad, Akins has stepped into a featured role for Michigan State. He proved last season that he can be a knockdown shooter (36.4 percent shooting on 5.0 3-point attempts per game), but already this season he is showing three-level scoring ability in the half court. Also a big-time transition threat, Akins runs the floor hard and finishes well at the rim. Expect Kansas' go-to defensive stopper Dajuan Harris to draw the tough matchup.