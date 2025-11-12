Kansas Drops in Way-Too-Early Bracketology Seeding Following UNC Loss
The Kansas Jayhawks had high hopes heading into Chapel Hill last week, but they were unable to get it done against a very talented UNC squad. KU dropped six spots in the AP Top 25, landing right on the edge of being unranked at No. 25 overall.
Despite a bounce-back victory against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last night, the Jayhawks have now slipped a bit in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's way-too-early bracketology for the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Let's take a look at where they stand as of Nov. 11.
Where Kansas Stands in ESPN's Bracketology
In the updated bracket, Lunardi has Kansas as a No. 6 seed in the South Region, facing the winner of the No. 11 seeds Clemson and Georgia. The winner would face No. 3 Illinois or No. 14 Little Rock in the Round of 32.
Last season, the Jayhawks earned a No. 7 seed in the tournament, the lowest mark head coach Bill Self has ever received in Lawrence. This year, it is possible he could finish with his second-lowest, as early bracketology projections place the Jayhawks in a similar range.
Kansas put together a strong offseason with the addition of freshman star Darryn Peterson and several transfer pieces. However, the Jayhawks are still a work in progress, as new contributors are continuing to fit into Coach Self's system and adjust to their roles.
Many of the team's flaws were exposed in the defeat to UNC. Although it led by as many as 10 points, it was outscored 58-37 in the second half once the Dean E. Smith Center crowd got into the game.
Considering KU has several pivotal nonconference matchups ahead, including against Duke, UConn, and NC State, this ranking shouldn't raise too many eyebrows.
The Big 12 is one of, if not the best, conferences in college basketball. Even a top-5 finish in the standings should earn a respectable seeding in postseason play.
Analysts around the country have reason to doubt the Jayhawks after back-to-back early exits in March, but this is a new roster that is still gelling together. A few marquee wins in the coming weeks could quickly change the narrative about them.
