Kansas HC Bill Self Previews Cal Baptist Ahead of First Round Matchup

The Kansas basketball team arrived in San Diego on Wednesday evening in preparation for its first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks will take on No. 13 seed Cal Baptist in the program's first-ever appearance in the Big Dance.



Once KU touched down in California, head coach Bill Self had a brief media appearance. He discussed his team's preparation for the tournament and said that the roster is fully healthy and rested.

Another topic Self touched on was a quick outlook of his group's Round of 64 opponent. He praised the Lancers and pointed out some things his team will have to watch out for.



"They're very well coached," Self said. "Sound, good defensively, and they've got multiple guys that can score on the perimeter. But they've got one guy (Dominique Daniels Jr.) that may be as good at getting his own shot as we've gone against this year. I mean, he can go get it."

Dec 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; California Baptist Lancers guard Dominique Daniels Jr. (1) brings the ball up the court against Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Daniels has been one of the best stories in college basketball this year, winning the WAC Player of the Year award after averaging 23.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in the regular season. What the 5-foot-10 guard lacks in size, he makes up for with toughness and shot-making ability.



CBU is coached by Rick Croy, who has held his current position since 2013 and boasts a 275-136 record. He was previously an assistant at a few other West Coast mid-majors like Saint Mary's and UC Riverside, and he guided his school to make the jump from Division II to Division I in 2018.

Self knows that his team cannot overlook Cal Baptist just because of its lower seeding. He believes that they are "more than capable" of making a run in the tournament.



"So we'll have to do a good job on [Daniels], and their other guys are good players. ... They didn't lose at home. They're 15-0 at home, and they're capable. They're more than capable."

The Jayhawks will need to come out firing on Friday evening against the No. 50-ranked defense in the country. Opponents shoot just 41.7% from the field against the Lancers, the 48th-best mark nationally, and they defend the 3-point line exceptionally well, holding teams to 29.7%.



If Kansas advances, it will face the winner of No. 5 seed St. John's vs. No. 12 seed Northern Iowa. Coach Self has not made it out of the first weekend since the program won a national title in 2022.