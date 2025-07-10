Kansas Jayhawks Basketball: July 10 Updates & Recruiting News to Know
Even at a late stage in the offseason, the Kansas Jayhawks are staying active on the recruiting trail. Here are some of the top storylines surrounding KU basketball as of July 10.
4. Kansas Renewing Interest in European Prospect?
A recent X post from PDT Scouting linked Croatian recruit Luka Skorić to the Jayhawks. The 6-foot-9 guard/wing boasts length and a promising 3-point jumper, making him a candidate to round out the roster.
3. Rock Chalk Roundball Classic Kicks Off on Thursday
The 17th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic begins at 7:30 p.m. CT on July 10. Doors open at 5:30, and the fundraiser will feature former Kansas greats like Wayne Simien, Tyshawn Taylor, Devonte’ Graham, and many more.
Next, the Roundball Celebrity Dinner is scheduled to take place a day later on Friday, July 11.
2. Redshirt Guard Noah Shelby Enters Transfer Portal
The former Rice and Vanderbilt player transferred out of KU’s program despite never playing a game in Lawrence. His departure leaves the Jayhawks with two open scholarships to fill — that is, if Bill Self chooses to utilize them.
MORE: Noah Shelby Transfers From Kansas: Will Bill Self Replace Him With New Player?
1. Top-10 2026 Recruit Expected to Visit Kansas
Yesterday, On3 insider Joe Tipton revealed that 5-star phenom Caleb Holt is planning to take an official visit to Kansas at some point.
Although no timeline was specified, the No. 5 overall player in the 2026 class would become the prized possession of the Jayhawks’ recruiting haul for next year. Considering that he is currently signed to a NIL deal with Adidas, Self and Co. appear to be in a good position in Holt’s recruitment.