Kansas Recruiting Target Antonio Pemberton to Make College Decision This Week
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The Kansas basketball program will be watching intently when one of its top recruiting targets in the Class of 2027 reveals his college decision this weekend.
4-star point guard Antonio Pemberton, a consensus top-30 player in his graduating year, is announcing which school he plans to commit to this Friday, Sept. 18. His final list of schools includes the Jayhawks, Michigan State, Creighton, Boston College, Tennessee, Ohio State, UCLA and Marquette. Bill Self has continued to look for his first addition to the 2027 recruiting class ever since Javon Bardwell backed out of his pledge last month.
Kansas has been vying for a commitment from Pemberton for months, extending a scholarship offer to him in July. He narrowed his list of schools down that same month and holds high expectations as he enters his senior year at Masters Academy International in Massachusetts.
Standing at 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds, Pemberton is a true offensive facilitator who can create buckets for himself and his teammates. He was the Gatorade New Hampshire Player of the Year as a junior after an excellent season for Brewster Academy.
Pemberton will forego three of his scheduled official visits to Ohio State, Boston College, and UCLA to make his decision early. While that doesn't necessarily mean those three schools are completely out of the mix, it certainly appears to narrow the field down to five.
What isn't working in KU's favor is the fact that Pemberton is days removed from wrapping up his trip to Michigan State. Tom Izzo reportedly made a strong impression on the young point guard during his visit, and Michigan State is currently projected to land him according to On3's Industry projections.
Although Michigan State hosted Pemberton for his final official visit, Kansas still brought him to Lawrence on the final weekend of August. His recruitment is far from over, even if some outlets believe MSU is the current frontrunner.
Fans can watch Pemberton announce his decision live on the CBS Sports College Basketball YouTube channel this Friday at 3 p.m. CT.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04