Kansas Recruiting Target Antonio Pemberton to Make College Decision This Week

The Kansas basketball program will be watching intently when one of its top recruiting targets in the Class of 2027 reveals his college decision this weekend.



4-star point guard Antonio Pemberton, a consensus top-30 player in his graduating year, is announcing which school he plans to commit to this Friday, Sept. 18. His final list of schools includes the Jayhawks, Michigan State, Creighton, Boston College, Tennessee, Ohio State, UCLA and Marquette. Bill Self has continued to look for his first addition to the 2027 recruiting class ever since Javon Bardwell backed out of his pledge last month.

NEWS: 2027 Top-30 prospect Antonio Pemberton is making his college announcement on Friday, September 18th, per his Instagram.



Pemberton is considering Kansas, Michigan State, Tennessee, Ohio State, Creighton, UCLA, Marquette and Boston College.



#27 overall in the @SCNext 100. https://t.co/CYcdTruSiK pic.twitter.com/G7HB7JiYu1 — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) September 15, 2026

Kansas has been vying for a commitment from Pemberton for months, extending a scholarship offer to him in July. He narrowed his list of schools down that same month and holds high expectations as he enters his senior year at Masters Academy International in Massachusetts.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds, Pemberton is a true offensive facilitator who can create buckets for himself and his teammates. He was the Gatorade New Hampshire Player of the Year as a junior after an excellent season for Brewster Academy.



Pemberton will forego three of his scheduled official visits to Ohio State, Boston College, and UCLA to make his decision early. While that doesn't necessarily mean those three schools are completely out of the mix, it certainly appears to narrow the field down to five.

What isn't working in KU's favor is the fact that Pemberton is days removed from wrapping up his trip to Michigan State. Tom Izzo reportedly made a strong impression on the young point guard during his visit, and Michigan State is currently projected to land him according to On3's Industry projections.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Michigan State hosted Pemberton for his final official visit, Kansas still brought him to Lawrence on the final weekend of August. His recruitment is far from over, even if some outlets believe MSU is the current frontrunner.

Fans can watch Pemberton announce his decision live on the CBS Sports College Basketball YouTube channel this Friday at 3 p.m. CT.

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