Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Basketball vs Princeton

Keep track of the Kansas vs. Princeton basketball score in Saturday's matchup as we provide periodic updates of the game here at Kansas On SI.

Joshua Schulman

Mar 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks logo at center court prior to the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
The No. 25 Kansas Jayhawks are looking to cap off this week with their second victory over a tune-up opponent, with Princeton coming into town.

It is the third home game KU has hosted this season and the final one until December. The game is on ESPN+, so if you don't have that streaming service or simply want to track the game on your phone, refresh this page periodically to keep up with our score updates.

First Half

Second Half

How to Watch Kansas vs. Princeton

Time: 1 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN+
Link: Watch ESPN+

Kansas vs. Princeton Basketball Preview

The Jayhawks will be without star freshman Darryn Peterson for the second consecutive game as he works through a hamstring issue.

This ailment has affected him all season, dating back to the Louisville game when he began to cramp up in the second half. While there is some concern around the fanbase, the hope is that it will pass and will not be an issue by the time KU takes on Duke in the Champions Classic next week.

Princeton is a respectable Ivy League opponent, going 19-11 last season and finishing third in the league. However, the Tigers likely won't be able to put up much of a fight, even without Peterson.

The Jayhawks pulled away with a 31-point victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in their first game without him, so this will be nothing more than a game where Bill Self can experiment with new lineups and rotations.

Published
Joshua Schulman
