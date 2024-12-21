Shakeel Moore Injury Update: Kansas Guard Ready for Full Return
Shakeel Moore might finally be ready to play without any limitations, and that’s big news for Kansas basketball.
After missing most of the season due to injury, the graduate guard made a brief two-minute appearance in Kansas’ last game against NC State. It was his first action since November 11 against UNC Wilmington.
Moore’s absence has been noticeable. When Kansas brought him in, the expectation was that he’d provide a valuable mix of defense and versatility—a role he excelled at during his time at Mississippi State.
Over three seasons with the Bulldogs, Moore averaged 7.9 points per game on efficient shooting (46.8% overall, 36.3% from three-point range) and proved to be a defensive sparkplug who could turn stops into quick offense.
But injuries have kept him sidelined, leaving head coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks wondering just how impactful Moore could be. That may finally change. Ahead of Kansas’ matchup against Brown, Self mentioned that Moore has been fully available during practice for the first time all season.
For Kansas, this development couldn’t come at a better time.
The team is still finding its rhythm, and Moore’s defensive prowess could be a difference-maker. His ability to lock down opposing guards and force turnovers fits perfectly with what the Jayhawks need.
Against Brown, a game where Kansas will likely have the upper hand, Moore has a golden opportunity to shake off the rust and reintegrate himself into the rotation.
Moore’s journey to Lawrence is also worth noting.
After starting his college career at NC State, where he spent one season, he transferred to Mississippi State. There, he became a reliable contributor, starting 22 of 33 games last season and playing 23.5 minutes per game. His two-way skill set stood out, particularly his knack for creating offense from his defense.
That’s something Kansas could use, especially given how much the team struggled at times last season to generate easy scoring opportunities.
Against Brown, Moore may not play a full game, but fans can expect to see glimpses of what he brings to the table.
For now, it’s all about getting Moore comfortable again.
If this week of practice and the upcoming game go well, the Jayhawks could finally get the player they’ve been waiting for.