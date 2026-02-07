Three Game Day Thoughts Entering No. 11 Kansas vs Utah

Kansas has looked unstoppable in recent weeks, riding a six-game winning streak that began with a statement victory over Iowa State and continued with wins against top programs like BYU and Texas Tech. The Jayhawks will play what might be the easiest contest remaining on the schedule today against Utah.



The Utes have lost their past four games and hold just one conference victory, which came against TCU. KU is unsurprisingly a heavy favorite to come out on top today, highlighted by the large betting spread.

Still, it is a matchup worth watching and one that should have Allen Fieldhouse energized. Here are our final thoughts heading into the showdown in Lawrence this afternoon.

Feb 2, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

3. Keep Playing the Same Brand of Basketball

Throughout KU's winning streak, several things have stood out as reasons why the team looks like a completely different group. In addition to the improved offense with Darryn Peterson healthy, the defense has been outstanding, ranking third in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency after a rough start to conference play on that end of the floor.



Although Utah is far from a formidable opponent, Kansas cannot afford to alter its approach. The Jayhawks must bring the same level of intensity, especially early, to keep the Utes at bay and set the tone for a comfortable win.

2. Guard the Utes From the 3-Point Line

Utah's defense ranks dead last in the Big 12 and sits 228th nationally in defensive rating. However, Alex Jensen's group is more capable on the offensive end.



The Utes rank No. 81 in the country in offensive efficiency, largely because of their reliance on the 3-point shot. UU shoots 36.4% from beyond the arc, good for 52nd in the nation, and attempts threes at a high volume.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Don McHenry (3) takes a three point shot as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maurice Odum (5) defends during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Their two top scorers, Terrence Brown (21.4 PPG) and Don McHenry (18.1 PPG), combine to take 11.0 threes per game at a 38.8% clip. Supporting players like Kendyl Sanders (2.6 3PA, 42.1%) and Seydou Traore (4.6 3PA, 32.3%) are also threats from beyond the arc.



If Kansas can limit Utah's clean looks to force contested jumpers, the game could be decided as early as the first half. If not, Utah could stay competitive longer than Bill Self would like.

1. Let the Starters Get Some Rest

Coach Self said earlier this week that he plans to treat this matchup like any other despite Utah's struggles. Regardless, a much larger test looms on the schedule.



Nearly 48 hours after the final buzzer sounds, the Jayhawks will return to Allen Fieldhouse to face an undefeated, top-ranked Arizona squad to continue the gauntlet.

It goes without saying that Self cannot simply rest his starters and expect secondary contributors to handle the entire load, but that does not mean that top players need to be overextended. Tre White (32.3 MPG), Melvin Council Jr. (34.4 MPG), and Flory Bidunga (31.4 MPG) all played heavy minutes during the demanding three-day stretch against BYU and Texas Tech and looked worn down at times.



With Arizona approaching, keeping all five starters at 25-30 minutes or fewer would be an ideal outcome if the score allows. That would allow the Jayhawks' top players to be refreshed going into Monday.

