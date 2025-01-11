WATCH: Former Kansas Star Johnny Furphy’s Monster Dunk Lights Up the G League
When Johnny Furphy was drafted by the Indiana Pacers, the initial plan was for the second-round pick to spend the bulk of the season in the G League.
It seemed like the perfect way for the young player to gain valuable reps and develop his game.
However, things haven’t gone quite as expected. Furphy has defied early expectations, appearing in 25 games for the Pacers so far this season. While his G League appearances have been limited—he’s played in just three games for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants—his latest performance is one to remember.
Facing off against the Osceola Magic, Furphy delivered a career-best performance that showcased his potential.
The former Kansas Jayhawk recorded an impressive double-double, tallying 17 points and 15 rebounds.
Furphy’s shooting was particularly notable, as he converted 8 of his 14 field goal attempts, demonstrating confidence and composure on the offensive end.
The highlight of the night came in the form of a jaw-dropping dunk, a play that not only fired up his team but also left fans buzzing about his athleticism and upside.
The Pacers will undoubtedly keep a close eye on Furphy’s development, and if this game is any indication, the rookie may be ready to contribute more consistently at the NBA level sooner than anticipated.