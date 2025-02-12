What Seed Would Kansas Basketball Earn If the NCAA Tournament Started Today?
At 17-7 (8-5), the Kansas Jayhawks are in a solid position for the NCAA Tournament, but it hasn’t been smooth sailing.
Their season has been a rollercoaster, full of big wins and frustrating setbacks, and the bracketology projections from TeamRankings.com reflect that reality.
Despite the ups and downs, Kansas still has a 100% chance of making March Madness, and they’re most likely looking at a No. 4 seed (20.1%) right now.
Kansas started the season with high expectations and looked every bit like a championship contender early on.
Wins over Duke, North Carolina and Michigan State highlighted the potential of this Jayhawks team. But then came the rough patches—conference losses to West Virginia and Iowa State, in addition to an early season shocker to Missouri, showed their first vulnerabilities—especially on the road.
Seeding Breakdown
Despite their ups and downs, Kansas is still in great shape:
- No. 4 seed (most likely): 20.1%
- No. 5 seed: 19.4%
- No. 3 seed: 16.0%
A few more statement wins in the Big 12 could push them closer to that coveted No. 3 seed, but another bad loss could send them sliding toward a No. 5 or 6.
Even with the inconsistencies, Kansas has the talent to make a deep run in March:
- Round of 32: 46.8%
- Sweet 16: 21.8%
- Elite Eight: 10%
- Final Four: 10%
- Winning it all: 1.8%
Given how unpredictable this team has been, these odds reflect the potential for anything from an early exit to a Final Four appearance.
For Kansas, it’s all about consistency. When Hunter Dickinson and Zeke Mayo are locked in, this team can play with anyone.
Defensively, they’ve shown flashes of brilliance, but lapses—especially at the start of second halves—have been costly.
Bill Self knows that tightening up the defense and avoiding slow starts will be critical down the stretch. The Colorado victory on Tuesday night was a good start.
With the regular season winding down, Kansas has a chance to end on a high note and build momentum heading into March. If they can smooth out the rough patches, watch out.