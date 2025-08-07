Where Will Billy White III Commit? Final Prediction Ahead Of Decision
One of the top recruits in the 2026 class is set to make his college decision later tonight.
Veterans Memorial High School senior Billy White III will announce his commitment at 6 p.m. on Thursday between finalists Kansas, Virginia, TCU, LSU, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Stanford, and SMU.
The Jayhawks rank among the top schools on his list, but he has plenty of other options to choose from. Here's where we predict White will end up.
Predicting Billy White III's College Decision
In an era where nearly every commitment gets leaked ahead of time, White has done quite an impressive job keeping his decision under wraps.
He was scheduled to take official visits to Virginia, SMU, Oklahoma State, TCU, LSU, and Maryland starting later this month. White even expressed interest in taking a mid-August trip to Lawrence to see the KU campus.
But unexpectedly, On3 insider Joe Tipton revealed that White would postpone those visits and make an early decision.
The news left most fans and analysts wondering where he might pledge to. The likelihood is that White wanted to finish the commitment process prior to the start of his senior year in high school, or a school he was interested in made an offer he couldn't refuse.
Either way, he is going to commit tonight, and the frontrunner in the race to land his services appears to be Maryland.
Head coach Buzz Williams officially took over at the helm for Maryland on April 2. Three weeks later, Williams publicly extended an offer to White on April 23.
He had previously recruited White during his time at Texas A&M, hosting him on an official visit in College Station in mid-January. Once Williams departed A&M to sign a new contract with Maryland, the Aggies began to stall their pursuit of White.
Based on that information, it seems Williams viewed White as a strong fit for his system and maintained interest in him even after he landed at Texas A&M. Considering player movement often mirrors coaching changes in the transfer portal, it wouldn't be surprising if White ends up following Williams to Maryland.
Kansas is certainly not out of the picture, as Self and Co. offered White in June and he has spoken highly of the program.
Quite frankly, we're going strictly off context clues. But based on fit and connection to the player, the best guess is that White will take his talents to College Park.
Jayhawk fans can watch White's decision live-streamed on the official Rivals YouTube channel.
Final Prediction: Maryland