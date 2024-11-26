Baylor Gives High Praise to Kansas Football: 'Best Team We’ve Played'
Saturday’s clash between Kansas football and Baylor is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing matchups in the Big 12 this season.
Both teams are riding impressive win streaks and bring plenty of momentum into the regular-season finale.
The Jayhawks (5-6) made history over the past few weeks, becoming the first unranked team in FBS history to take down three consecutive ranked opponents.
Their streak started with a high-scoring 45-36 win over No. 17 Iowa State, followed by a gritty 17-14 road victory over No. 6 BYU. Then, this past weekend, Kansas capped off its run with a 37-21 triumph over No. 16 Colorado.
“It speaks to the conference and how tough it is to win,” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said when asked about Kansas’ recent success on Monday. “Everyone is talented. Everyone has really good coaches. You have to be on it.”
Aranda didn’t stop there, though, offering the Jayhawks perhaps the highest praise of any opponent this season.
“Right now, this is the best team we’ve played,” he said. “Our guys feel that way when they watch [the film].”
A Battle of Momentum
Baylor (7-4) isn’t coming into this one empty-handed.
The Bears are on a five-game winning streak of their own, playing some of their best football as they gear up for bowl season. Their defense has tightened up considerably in recent weeks, and their offense is clicking with consistency.
Kansas, however, is desperate to secure bowl eligibility for a third straight season—a feat that would be a first in program history.
The Jayhawks have already rewritten the narrative surrounding their season after a rocky start and now control their destiny.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Baylor
- Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Time: 11:00 a.m. CT
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Venue: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX (capacity: 50,223)