How to Watch Kansas Football vs. UNLV: TV, Radio, and Streaming Info
After a tough 23-17 loss last week, the Kansas Jayhawks and head coach Lance Leipold are eager to bounce back against the UNLV Rebels at home. To turn things around, the Jayhawks need quarterback Jalon Daniels to bring his A-game and a revamped offensive strategy to shake things up. Jeff Grimes, who joined as offensive coordinator from Baylor this offseason, has been under the microscope lately. It's time for him to address the criticism and fine-tune the game plan to help Kansas get back on track.
Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming matchup between Kansas and UNLV.
How to Watch: Kansas vs. UNLV
- Who: Kansas (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) vs. UNLV (2-0, 0-0 Mountain West)
- When: Friday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m. CT
- Where: Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Mo.
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: KWLN 101.7
Series History: Kansas leads the series 2-1.
Last Meeting: Kansas defeated UNLV 49-36 in last year’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
Recent Performance for Kansas: The Jayhawks fell 23-17 on the road to Illinois, marking one of the most challenging losses under Leipold and resulting in their drop from the top 25 rankings.
Recent Performance for UNLV: The Rebels dominated Utah State with a 72-14 victory, scoring three first-quarter touchdowns in a decisive win.
