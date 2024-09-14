Instant Takeaways: Kansas Football Falls to UNLV, Suffering Second Straight Loss
On Friday night at Children’s Mercy Park, the Kansas Jayhawks suffered a 23-20 defeat to the UNLV Rebels in another crushing loss. Lance Leipold's squad struggled to capitalize on several key moments, allowing UNLV to stay in the fight and deliver timely blows. Despite opportunities to take control, Kansas couldn’t close the gap.
Here are the key takeaways from the tough performance.
What's wrong with Jeff Grimes Offense?
When Jeff Grimes joined Kansas from Baylor, the expectation was that he would elevate the Jayhawks’ offense to new heights.
Instead, the team seems to have taken a significant step backward.
Although Daniel Hishaw’s absence was a factor, the offense's performance was simply unacceptable.
The only moments of offensive consistency came from Jalon Daniels’ scrambles and Devin Neal’s breakout runs. Yet, the team has once again moved away from the run game, a recurring issue highlighted in their loss to Illinois.
Grimes’ play-calling needs a serious overhaul if Kansas hopes to contend for the Big 12 title.
Jalon Daniels Needs to Step Up – Or Kansas Might Look for Alternatives
It’s understandable that a player returning from an injury might need time to regain form, and Daniels has a history of injuries. However, his performance has been far below expectations.
Once a Heisman hopeful, Daniels now struggles with six interceptions this season, casting doubt on his ability to lead the offense effectively.
While it’s clear that Grimes’ offensive scheme isn’t doing Daniels any favors and there have been some drops from reliable receivers, Daniels’ forced throws are concerning.
If improvements aren’t made, a quarterback change to Cole Ballard might be considered.
Defense Holds Strong, But Offense Fails to Support
Kansas’ defense, for the most part, performed admirably, bending but not breaking under pressure.
Matthew Sluka’s 118 rushing yards were a challenge, but the secondary and linebackers, especially JB Brown, made crucial stops.
Unfortunately, the defense couldn’t sustain its performance due to constant wear and tear, exacerbated by the offense's inability to provide relief or sustain drives.
An offense that was supposed to be elite has yet again fallen short, putting undue strain on the defense.
UNLV Didn’t Win – Kansas Lost
The loss to UNLV was characterized by self-inflicted wounds: missed fumble recoveries, a late second-quarter touchdown allowed on the last play, and another costly interception by Daniels.
While the offense was primarily to blame, the defense also had its share of lapses, including key third-down conversions allowed.
To turn things around, Kansas must address these issues and work diligently to correct their mistakes.
