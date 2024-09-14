KANSAS

Instant Takeaways: Kansas Football Falls to UNLV, Suffering Second Straight Loss

The Jayhawks dropped a 23-20 decision to the Rebels on Friday night. Here are a few takeaways from an unusual performance.

Mathey Gibson

Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; UNLV Rebels offensive lineman Jalen St. John (74) celebrates after the go-ahead touchdown late in the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Children's Mercy Park.
Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; UNLV Rebels offensive lineman Jalen St. John (74) celebrates after the go-ahead touchdown late in the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Children's Mercy Park. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Friday night at Children’s Mercy Park, the Kansas Jayhawks suffered a 23-20 defeat to the UNLV Rebels in another crushing loss. Lance Leipold's squad struggled to capitalize on several key moments, allowing UNLV to stay in the fight and deliver timely blows. Despite opportunities to take control, Kansas couldn’t close the gap.

Here are the key takeaways from the tough performance.

What's wrong with Jeff Grimes Offense?

Kansas assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes directs players during an outdoor practice Thursday, April
Kansas assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes directs players during an outdoor practice Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Lawrence. / © Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

READ MORE: UNLV Stuns Kansas, Avenges 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl Loss

When Jeff Grimes joined Kansas from Baylor, the expectation was that he would elevate the Jayhawks’ offense to new heights.

Instead, the team seems to have taken a significant step backward.

Although Daniel Hishaw’s absence was a factor, the offense's performance was simply unacceptable.

The only moments of offensive consistency came from Jalon Daniels’ scrambles and Devin Neal’s breakout runs. Yet, the team has once again moved away from the run game, a recurring issue highlighted in their loss to Illinois.

Grimes’ play-calling needs a serious overhaul if Kansas hopes to contend for the Big 12 title.

Jalon Daniels Needs to Step Up – Or Kansas Might Look for Alternatives

Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass during the second half ag
Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass during the second half against the UNLV Rebels at Children's Mercy Park. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Jalon Daniels Throws Costly INT, UNLV Scores TD on Final Play of the Half

It’s understandable that a player returning from an injury might need time to regain form, and Daniels has a history of injuries. However, his performance has been far below expectations.

Once a Heisman hopeful, Daniels now struggles with six interceptions this season, casting doubt on his ability to lead the offense effectively.

While it’s clear that Grimes’ offensive scheme isn’t doing Daniels any favors and there have been some drops from reliable receivers, Daniels’ forced throws are concerning.

If improvements aren’t made, a quarterback change to Cole Ballard might be considered.

Defense Holds Strong, But Offense Fails to Support

Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) is tackled by Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Tr
Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) is tackled by Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Tristian Fletcher (19) and defensive end Dean Miller (45) during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Top Kansas Target AJ Dybantsa Remains No. 1 Recruit in 2025 Class

Kansas’ defense, for the most part, performed admirably, bending but not breaking under pressure.

Matthew Sluka’s 118 rushing yards were a challenge, but the secondary and linebackers, especially JB Brown, made crucial stops.

Unfortunately, the defense couldn’t sustain its performance due to constant wear and tear, exacerbated by the offense's inability to provide relief or sustain drives.

An offense that was supposed to be elite has yet again fallen short, putting undue strain on the defense.

UNLV Didn’t Win – Kansas Lost

Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold talks to officials during the second half ag
Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold talks to officials during the second half against the UNLV Rebels at Children's Mercy Park. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Kansas Forces Fumble, Hilariously Muffs Recovery in Embarrassing Fashion

The loss to UNLV was characterized by self-inflicted wounds: missed fumble recoveries, a late second-quarter touchdown allowed on the last play, and another costly interception by Daniels.

While the offense was primarily to blame, the defense also had its share of lapses, including key third-down conversions allowed.

To turn things around, Kansas must address these issues and work diligently to correct their mistakes.

Kansas On Sports Illustrated

Kansas Recruiting: Will Five-Star Forward Koa Peat Consider the Jayhawks?

Can AJ Dybantsa Become the Next Great Kansas Jayhawk?

Kansas Jayhawks Target Five-Star Recruit AJ Dybantsa: Latest Recruitment Updates

Published |Modified
Mathey Gibson

MATHEY GIBSON

Home/Football