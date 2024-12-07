Jalon Daniels Returns to Kansas for 2025: What You Need to Know
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels isn’t going anywhere—he’s locked in for 2025, his final college season, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Daniels has been the face of the Jayhawks’ offense for years, and his return gives Kansas stability under center as they look to keep building on their success.
Over his five seasons in Lawrence, Daniels has racked up 6,751 passing yards and 45 touchdowns, cementing his place in Jayhawks history. This season, he completed 57% of his passes for 2,454 yards, throwing 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. On the ground, he added another layer to his game with 447 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 93 carries.
The NIL Factor
Daniels’ return is a prime example of how NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals are changing the game. Schools now have more tools to keep star players in the fold, and Daniels’ decision to stay puts him among the growing list of athletes making the most of those opportunities.
What’s Next for Kansas’ Quarterbacks?
While Daniels’ return is great news for the Jayhawks, it raises questions about the quarterback depth chart. What does this mean for Cole Ballard, the current backup, or Isaiah Marshall, the highly touted freshman from last season?
Daniels is set to lead Kansas into what could be a big season, but it’ll be interesting to see how the coaching staff manages the development of their younger quarterbacks. For now, though, Kansas fans can breathe easy knowing their leader is back for one last ride.