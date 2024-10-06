Kansas Football’s Free Fall: Lance Leipold’s Jayhawks Have No Answers in 2024
Kansas football is in free fall, and it's clear the Jayhawks have completely come apart in 2024, leaving little hope for a turnaround.
What was supposed to be a season of progress has turned into a disaster, with the team now sitting at 1-5 after yet another heartbreaking loss. And the problems? They're everywhere—on offense, defense, and most worryingly, in the team’s mentality.
Let’s be clear: this is not the team Kansas fans were promised.
After a few glimmers of hope under head coach Lance Leipold, expectations were cautiously rising. At the start of the season, the Jayhawks were ranked No. 22 in the AP preseason Top-25.
Six games in, those expectations are dashed, replaced by the same old narrative of underperformance and missed opportunities. Kansas has a +15 scoring differential for the year, but what does that mean when they can’t close out games?
It's a cruel statistical reminder of a team that can compete but just can’t win.
The Jayhawks have held leads late in games, only to crumble when it matters most. Defensive breakdowns, penalties, and poor execution in crunch time have been their undoing.
Leipold, whose arrival sparked hope of a culture change, is now presiding over a team that seems to lack identity. At this point, it’s fair to ask if the program has made any real progress at all.
READ MORE: This Crazy Stat Shows Just How Rough It's Been for Kansas Football in 2024
For a team that’s been on the wrong side of five close losses, the problems go beyond talent—they’re mental.
Kansas can't seem to find the killer instinct to finish games. Time and again, they’ve snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.
The 35-31 collapse against Arizona State is the latest reminder that this team, despite flashes of promise, isn’t equipped to win.
On the coaching side, offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has been nothing short of brutal this season.
His play-calling has left fans scratching their heads, particularly in crunch time. Grimes' inability to craft a reliable offensive identity has put undue pressure on Jalon Daniels and the rest of the offense.
Whether it’s conservative decisions in key moments or predictable schemes that opposing defenses have no trouble snuffing out, Grimes has been under fire for good reason.
His offense, which should have been a strength, has too often gone stagnant when the Jayhawks needed it most.
And then there’s the defense—where the real blame lies. Defensive coordinator Brian Borland has somehow escaped most of the heat, but his unit has been the Achilles’ heel of this team.
Five straight games. Five late collapses.
That’s on the defense, and Borland has yet to answer for it.
Whether it’s poor adjustments, bad execution, or simply a lack of discipline, Borland’s defense has been incapable of holding leads late in games. How does a team consistently give up game-winning drives in the final moments?
That’s not just bad luck—it’s a systemic issue that Borland has failed to correct.
READ MORE: Is Kansas Center Hunter Dickinson College Basketball's Top Super Senior?
The Sun Devils game was the latest in a string of failures. Kansas had the lead, the momentum, and a chance to finally snap the losing streak. Instead, they watched it all slip away again as Arizona State marched down the field, capitalizing on blown coverages and missed assignments.
This script is becoming all too familiar.
Which brings us back to Leipold. He was brought in to address these exact issues: losing close games, inconsistent performances, and a lack of mental toughness.
At this point, his tenure is on shaky ground. The coaching decisions in crucial moments have been questionable, and the team seems unprepared when the stakes are highest.
While Leipold has offered stability to the program, it's tough to sell that vision when the team is spiraling downward.
So where does Kansas go from here?
The Jayhawks need answers fast, or this season will continue to spiral out of control. But right now, it’s hard to see a way out of the darkness. If things don’t change soon, this could be the beginning of the end for Leipold’s time in Lawrence.
It’s not enough to compete; Kansas needs to win. And until they figure out how to do that, the struggles will only get worse.
