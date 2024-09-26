Kansas Football Gears Up for TCU: What You Need to Know
As the Kansas Jayhawks prepare to host the TCU Horned Frogs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this Saturday, both teams are seeking their first Big 12 victory of the season.
Here’s what you need to know ahead of the matchup.
Kansas vs. TCU: Three Things You Need to Know
1.) Recent Performance and Team Dynamics
Kansas enters the game with a record of 1-3 (0-1 in the Big 12) after a heart-wrenching 32-28 loss to West Virginia, where they demonstrated a strong running attack, racking up 247 yards. Senior running back Devin Neal and redshirt junior Daniel Hishaw Jr. played key roles in the offense.
TCU, on the other hand, sits at 2-2 (0-1 in the Big 12) following a significant 66-42 defeat to SMU, despite a huge performance from sophomore quarterback Josh Hoover, who threw for 396 yards and three touchdowns.
This contest marks the first meeting between the two teams since October 2022, when TCU narrowly defeated Kansas.
2.) Defensive Strategies and Challenges
Defensively, both squads have faced challenges recently. Kansas' defensive coordinator, Brian Borland, has highlighted the talent of TCU’s offense, particularly their effective wide receivers.
Meanwhile, TCU’s defense has struggled against the run, allowing over 260 rushing yards in their last two games.
Kansas offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has indicated that they will look to exploit this weakness, emphasizing a strategy focused on a strong ground game to gain the upper hand against TCU's defense.
3.) Rivalry and Historical Context
This game will mark the 40th encounter between the Jayhawks and Horned Frogs, with TCU leading the series 26-9-4.
The Horned Frogs have dominated recent matchups, winning the last four meetings, with Kansas' last victory against TCU occurring on October 27, 2018.
Additionally, this matchup holds historical significance as it will be the Jayhawks’ first game at Arrowhead Stadium since 2011.
