Kansas Football Under Fire: Grimes and Daniels Prepare for Arizona State Showdown

Jayhawks offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes spoke candidly with the media on Wednesday ahead of their matchup against the Sun Devils.

Mathey Gibson

Sep 28, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Sep 28, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas Jayhawks enter their matchup against Arizona State with a disappointing 1-4 record, and all eyes are on quarterback Jalon Daniels as offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes faces mounting criticism.

In the wake of a challenging start to the season, Grimes reflected on the team's struggles on Wednesday.

“Whether it’s Jalon [Daniels] or any particular player, you just wish you had more plays that had gone our way. I think that could be said for any position," Grimes said. "There are some things we’re doing well, and others we’re not doing as well. But the bottom line is whether you can score more points than the defense yields, and we haven’t done that yet.”

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) hands the ball to Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) during the first
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) hands the ball to Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) during the first quarter of the game against TCU Saturday, September 28, 2024, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / © Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daniels, in particular, has faced scrutiny for his performance, throwing for 805 yards with five touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Grimes sees areas of improvement but knows there’s still work to be done.

“Yes, I think Jalon, like a number of players, has made improvements in certain areas," Grimes said. "But there are still places where he can improve, just like I’d say for Jared Casey, Devin Neal, or anybody."

The coaching staff aims to help Daniels regain his confidence, focusing on simplifying the offense to allow for a more fluid game plan.

With their season on the line, the Jayhawks must rally together and find a way to turn the tide. A victory against Arizona State could provide the momentum needed to salvage the season.

