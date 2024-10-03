Could Kansas Football Endure the Hottest Game in History This Saturday?
As Kansas Football gears up to face the Arizona State Sun Devils this Saturday, they find themselves on the brink of some unpleasant history.
With temperatures predicted to soar to a blistering 108 degrees during the day and settle around 106 degrees by kickoff at Mountain America Stadium, the Jayhawks are bracing for a level of heat that is rarely encountered in their fall football schedule.
Record Setting Heat for Arizona State vs. Kansas?
Built in 2000, Mountain America Stadium, home to the Sun Devils, has seen its share of scorching days.
If the temperature at kickoff exceeds 105 degrees, it will set a new record for the hottest game in the stadium's history and mark the hottest game in over 30 years. While it may not reach the brutal 108 degrees recorded during the Oklahoma vs. UTEP game in 2000, it still poses significant challenges for the players on the field.
For the Sun Devils, this extreme heat, while not unprecedented, remains a significant challenge. Arizona natives are accustomed to the desert's sweltering conditions, but even they would consider such high temperatures unusual, especially for a football game.
For the Jayhawks, who typically face milder fall weather in Kansas, the extreme conditions could be a daunting obstacle.
Heat-related issues can take a toll on players’ stamina and performance, and it's critical for the coaching staff to implement effective hydration and cooling strategies.
The team will need to adapt quickly to ensure they remain competitive against the Sun Devils, who have home-field advantage and are used to the heat.
