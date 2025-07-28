Kansas Football Injury Report: Jayhawks Star Seen Practicing in Fall Camp
The end of the offseason is drawing near for the Kansas Jayhawks, who began fall camp last week.
Lance Leipold’s group is aiming for a better outcome in the 2025 campaign, but a few concerns still remain.
One of them is the health of All-Big 12 center Bryce Foster, who was sidelined early in camp with an injury.
However, a recent video from Sunday’s practice shows Foster back on the turf and practicing with the team.
The star center was seen taking reps with North Texas transfer Tyler Mercer, signaling that he is quickly recovering from whatever ailment he was battling.
Foster was initially slated to attend Big 12 Media Days earlier this month, but he was unable to go after undergoing a medical procedure. Tight end DeShawn Hanika replaced Foster as a KU representative.
That update was obviously concerning to KU fans, as it is imperative that Jalon Daniels' top pass-blocker is on the field this upcoming season.
During his first year in Lawrence, the former Texas A&M lineman was an All-Big 12 Second Team Selection.
Foster is the most NFL-ready player on the Jayhawks’ roster and was recently named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.
Leipold didn’t seem too worried when he first addressed Foster’s injury, saying he expected him to return by the middle of fall camp and be ready for Week 0. That timeline appears to be right on track with where things stand now.
With Foster back, the Jayhawks look close to full health with less than a month to go until kickoff.