Kansas True Freshman QB Isaiah Marshall: The Next Big Thing?
As Kansas football gears up for the upcoming season, true freshman quarterback Isaiah Marshall is making waves. The three-star recruit, who enrolled early, is already drawing comparisons to the team’s standout, Jalon Daniels.
Marshall, who hails from Michigan, has quickly adapted to the college game thanks to his early start.
“Spring and just being able to do spring ball helped a lot,” Marshall said on Tuesday. “Right now, I’m just trying to get better and execute consistently.”
Enrolling early has given Marshall a significant advantage. This head start has allowed him to become familiar with the playbook and the pace of college practices sooner than most newcomers.
“The playbook has come very easy to me now since the spring,” Marshall explained. “It feels like I’ve been here for a while. Some guys might not benefit from coming early, but I think I did.”
Having his childhood friend Jaylen Todd join him at Kansas has also been beneficial. Their shared history has helped both players adjust more smoothly to the college environment, easing their transition.
“Having him come in with me made me feel comfortable, and he felt comfortable too,” Marshall said. “We kind of got through this together.”
Senior quarterback Ben Easters has also been a crucial mentor for Marshall.
“Ben has helped me a lot. Every time I ask him a question, he helps me and always goes through it with me,” Marshall noted.
The excitement of wearing pads and participating in live practice periods has been a highlight for Marshall. These sessions have provided him with valuable experience and a chance to showcase his skills under pressure.
“It was very exciting, especially the Red Zone lockout period,” he said. “It’s good to show what we got. It’s a lot of times where the offense might make a play, but the defense says, ‘We would have had you,’ so the live period shows what would happen.”
Marshall has made notable improvements since arriving in Lawrence. He said he has refined his ability to read defenses and execute plays more effectively.
"I'm always poised, but I'm reading a side and then coming back to the other side," Marshall said. "In high school, I wasn't really much of a check-down guy. I'd read the left side, come back, and throw the swing route, but now I'm throwing the swing routes more and taking more check-downs. I think that's what I've improved on most—taking more check-downs and just staying consistent out there."
The competition with fellow quarterback Cole Ballard has been a positive experience. Ballard, who backed up Jason Bean last season after an injury to Daniels, is in line to be the team's No. 2 quarterback once more. Their friendly rivalry has pushed both players to elevate their game.
“Me and Cole just compete every time. We’re very good friends, so we just compete all the time,” Marshall said. “That’s all it is.”
As the season draws near, excitement surrounding Marshall is growing. With expectations mounting, it will be interesting to see if he can live up to the hype and make an impact on the field this season.
Read More:
Swiss Sensation Alex Raich Ready to Soar in Kansas Defense
Check out our social media...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @JayhawksOnSI
- Facebook: Kansas Jayhawks On Si
- YouTube