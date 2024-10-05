Kansas vs. Arizona State: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions, and Picks for Week 6
The Kansas Jayhawks (1-4, 0-2 Big 12) travel to Tempe to face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1, 0-1) this Saturday at Mountain America Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET, and ESPN will broadcast the action.
As bettors eye this Big 12 vs. Pac-12 matchup, let's break down the odds from BetMGM Sportsbook and offer expert picks for both the moneyline, spread, and total.
Kansas vs. Arizona State: Betting Odds
Moneyline (ML):
- Kansas: +115 (bet $100 to win $115)
Arizona State: -135 (bet $135 to win $100)
Spread (ATS):
- Kansas +2.5 (-110)
Arizona State -2.5 (-110)
Over/Under (O/U):
- 50.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)
Game Preview
Kansas enters this matchup following a 38-27 loss to TCU as a 1-point favorite, falling to 1-4 overall and 0-5 against the spread (ATS). Quarterback Jalon Daniels struggled mightily, completing only 15-of-34 passes for 179 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. The Jayhawks are underperforming relative to preseason expectations, where they were projected as a Big 12 contender with +800 odds to win the conference.
Their back-to-back losses and inefficient passing game make them a risky bet for many.
Arizona State, on the other hand, has started the season strong. Despite a 30-22 loss to Texas Tech, the Sun Devils are 3-1 overall and 3-1 ATS. They exceeded preseason expectations after consecutive 3-9 seasons. The Sun Devils, once a massive +10000 long shot to win the Pac-12, have already shown that they’re capable of competing this year.
However, their run defense allowed 133 rushing yards against Texas Tech, a weakness Kansas could exploit with Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr.
Betting Analysis and Predictions
Kansas may be unpredictable, but in a high-stakes game where Daniels could finally return to form, betting on the underdog here offers better value. The market might be overreacting to the Jayhawks' struggles, which makes the plus odds on Kansas tempting.
- Pick: Kansas ML (+115)
Spread Pick: Kansas +2.5 (-110)
While the moneyline for Kansas provides better value, Kansas +2.5 (-110) is also worth considering for bettors who want some cushion. The Jayhawks have been in tight games, and a 2.5-point spread could be enough to cover if Arizona State keeps it close. However, the Sun Devils' run defense issues and their reliance on time of possession make them susceptible to an upset.
That said, the Jayhawks' inability to cover a single spread this season might give some bettors pause. If you’re playing it safer, take the points, but the ML offers more potential.
- Lean: Kansas +2.5 (-110)
Over/Under Pick: Over 50.5 (-110)
The Over is where smart money lies in this matchup. The total is set at 50.5 points, and there’s every reason to believe both teams can hit this number. Kansas' defense has struggled, and the Sun Devils have given up 28 or more points in back-to-back games.
Arizona State, meanwhile, has shown they can score, but their defense hasn’t been able to stop opposing offenses from putting up points. Both teams are likely to exploit each other’s defensive weaknesses, making the Over (-110) a solid play.
Final Betting Thoughts
In a game that features two teams with glaring weaknesses, expect Kansas to have a strong chance at an upset.
Backing Kansas ML (+115) offers value, and the Over 50.5 (-110) is the best total bet, given both teams' defensive struggles. If you’re looking to hedge, taking Kansas +2.5 (-110) provides a bit of insurance.
For bettors looking for higher payout potential, the straight moneyline play on Kansas is the way to go.
Final Score: Kansas 35, Arizona State 30
