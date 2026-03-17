DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus Bets for March Madness First Four Games

New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets when wagering on Tuesday's March Madness First Four matchups. The tournament begins with UMBC facing Howard and Texas taking on NC State, making Tuesday, March 17 the perfect time to explore sportsbook promos ahead of the NCAA Tournament's opening rounds.

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this welcome offer that delivers $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a qualifying $5 wager. New customers must select the promotional token before making their initial bet to activate this DraftKings new-user promo. The offer includes several key terms and conditions:

• Must make a minimum deposit of $5 and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the bonus.

• DraftKings provides eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours if technical difficulties occur.

• Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings, and bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• New users also receive a 100% profit boost token for NCAA Tournament championship futures bets.

If you bet $5 on UMBC to cover the spread against Howard and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive $200 in bonus bets. If your initial wager on Texas versus NC State loses, you still receive the full $200 bonus bet package. This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the promo code for DraftKings March Madness offer

Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code bonus for Tuesday's First Four games:

Register for a new DraftKings account by downloading the app and providing required personal information for identity verification. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promotional token before placing your first $5 wager on UMBC vs Howard or Texas vs NC State. Place your qualifying $5 bet on any available market for either First Four matchup. Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly along with your 100% profit boost token for tournament futures.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional details about betting features and platform benefits.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

Current DraftKings customers can find ongoing promotional opportunities throughout March Madness by checking the 'Promos' section within the sportsbook app. The platform frequently updates its selection of profit boosts, enhanced odds, and special tournament-themed promotions during major sporting events. These existing customer bonuses often include same-game parlay insurance, early payout specials, and bracket-building contests that complement the tournament experience beyond the First Four games.

DraftKings is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.