Kansas vs Missouri Betting Breakdown: Spread, Over/Under in Border War Rivalry
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The Border Showdown is back for the second time since the deep-rooted rivalry was renewed. Missouri will travel to Lawrence, Kansas, to play in the Booth for the first time since 2005 in tonight's matchup.
Eliah Drinkwitz's Tigers opened the week as 6.5-point favorites over the Jayhawks. However, the line has shifted by a couple of points since it was initially released.
Where do Kansas and Missouri stand in the current betting outlook for the Border War? Here's the latest on what FanDuel Sportsbook is projecting.
Kansas vs. Missouri Football: Betting Breakdown
Spread: -4.5 Missouri, +4.5 Kansas
Moneyline: -205 Missouri, +168 Kansas
Over/Under: 51.5 total points
Over the course of the week, the spread has jumped two points in KU's favor. That's not a huge move, but it suggests Vegas has faith the home team will keep this game close.
A potential reason for the line change could be star running back Ahmad Hardy's absence. The Tigers' bellcow back missed the season opener and will remain out today due to a gunshot wound he sustained in the offseason.
In the first game with quarterback Isaiah Marshall under center, the Jayhawks defeated FCS opponent Long Island 52-6. Missouri also took care of an FCS school, dominating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54-14.
The Tigers may be ranked No. 23 in the country, but sportsbooks are still giving Lance Leipold and Co. a fair shot in this one.
Kansas vs. Missouri Prop Bets:
- Isaiah Marshall O/U 183.5 Passing Yards
- Nik McMillan O/U 53.5 Receiving Yards
- Yasin Willis +135 Anytime TD Scorer
- Dylan Edwards O/U 37.5 Rushing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04