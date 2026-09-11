Kansas vs Missouri Betting Breakdown: Spread, Over/Under in Border War Rivalry

The Border Showdown is back for the second time since the deep-rooted rivalry was renewed. Missouri will travel to Lawrence, Kansas, to play in the Booth for the first time since 2005 in tonight's matchup.

Eliah Drinkwitz's Tigers opened the week as 6.5-point favorites over the Jayhawks. However, the line has shifted by a couple of points since it was initially released.



Where do Kansas and Missouri stand in the current betting outlook for the Border War? Here's the latest on what FanDuel Sportsbook is projecting.

Kansas vs. Missouri Football: Betting Breakdown

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: -4.5 Missouri, +4.5 Kansas

Moneyline: -205 Missouri, +168 Kansas

Over/Under: 51.5 total points

Over the course of the week, the spread has jumped two points in KU's favor. That's not a huge move, but it suggests Vegas has faith the home team will keep this game close.

A potential reason for the line change could be star running back Ahmad Hardy's absence. The Tigers' bellcow back missed the season opener and will remain out today due to a gunshot wound he sustained in the offseason.



In the first game with quarterback Isaiah Marshall under center, the Jayhawks defeated FCS opponent Long Island 52-6. Missouri also took care of an FCS school, dominating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54-14.

The Tigers may be ranked No. 23 in the country, but sportsbooks are still giving Lance Leipold and Co. a fair shot in this one.

Kansas vs. Missouri Prop Bets:

Isaiah Marshall O/U 183.5 Passing Yards

Nik McMillan O/U 53.5 Receiving Yards

Yasin Willis +135 Anytime TD Scorer

Dylan Edwards O/U 37.5 Rushing Yards

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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