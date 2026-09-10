Get $365 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 1 With the bet365 Bonus Code

NFL Week 1 kicks off with exciting matchups across the league, and new bettors can capitalize on a generous welcome offer. The bet365 bonus code unlocks $365 in bonus bets with a $10 deposit on Sept. 10. No code is required to claim this promotion, making it one of the best sportsbook promos available for the opening week of the NFL season.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How the bet365 bonus code works for NFL Week 1

The bet365 bonus code offer provides new customers with $365 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying wager. You'll need to deposit at least $10 and place a bet of $10 or more on NFL Week 1 games to unlock your bonus bets. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion.

Here's what happens with your bets: If you place a $10 wager on an NFL Week 1 matchup and win, you'll receive your winnings plus $365 in bonus bets to use on additional games. If your initial bet loses, you still get the full $365 in bonus bets, giving you another opportunity to wager on upcoming NFL action. Your bonus bets will expire seven days after they're added to your account, so use them promptly on games throughout the week.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be cashed out.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your account.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus bets for NFL Week 1

Claiming your bonus bets is straightforward and takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any NFL Week 1 game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be added to your account. Use your bonus bets on additional NFL games throughout the week.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional promotions and ongoing offers at bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly provides bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. You can find these additional promotions by visiting the 'Promos' section within the bet365 Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable opportunities to enhance your betting experience on upcoming games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.