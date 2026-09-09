BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 for Patriots vs Seahawks: Get Up To $1.5K Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses

New bettors can claim a welcome offer for Wednesday's Patriots vs Seahawks matchup on Sept. 9. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up today. This promotion is one of the best sportsbook promos available for new players looking to place their first wager on the game.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Patriots vs Seahawks

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" gives new users the chance to earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets on their opening wager. Here's what you need to know about this offer:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the promotion.

Place your first real money bet on any market, including the Patriots vs Seahawks game.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or one bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.

All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on the Patriots vs Seahawks game and it doesn't hit, you'll get five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you bet $40 and lose, you'll receive one $40 bonus bet instead. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus code for the Patriots vs Seahawks game

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first bet on the Patriots vs Seahawks matchup:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook website and click the sign-up button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license number for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Patriots vs Seahawks game in the sportsbook. Place your first real money wager on any market for the game. If your bet loses, your stake will be returned as bonus bets within 24 hours.

For more details about BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for players who already have accounts. Existing users can find these ongoing promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and selecting the "Promos" tab. The sportsbook updates its promotional offerings frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable betting opportunities and enhanced odds for upcoming games and events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.