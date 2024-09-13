Kansas vs UNLV: 3 Keys to Victory Against the Rebels
Kansas vs UNLV Preview
The Kansas Jayhawks (1-1) are looking to rebound from a tough 23-17 loss to Illinois as they prepare to face the undefeated UNLV Rebels (2-0) at Children’s Mercy Park. To secure a win, Kansas must focus on three key areas ...
1. Kansas ... Run the Football, and Keep Running
Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr. form one of the most dynamic backfield duos in college football. In the loss to Illinois, they combined for 151 yards on 22 touches, proving their value to the offense.
However, offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes moved away from the run game in the second half, and Kansas struggled to maintain control. Against UNLV, the Jayhawks must stick to their strength and consistently feed Neal and Hishaw.
Establishing a dominant ground game will open up opportunities in the passing game and control the clock, keeping UNLV’s offense off the field.
2. Lean on the Jayhawk Secondary
Kansas’ secondary, led by All-American candidate Cobee Bryant, has been one of the team’s strongest units. They performed well in man coverage against Illinois and will need to replicate that success against UNLV’s talented wide receivers.
Trusting this secondary to lock down the Rebels’ passing attack allows the linebackers and defensive line to focus on pressuring the quarterback and stopping the run. A strong defensive showing from the secondary could shift the momentum in Kansas’ favor.
3. Let Jalon Daniels Shine
Despite a rusty start to the season, Jalon Daniels is the key to Kansas’ success. With an elite receiving corps led by Lawrence Arnold and Luke Grimm and a sturdy offensive line, Daniels has all the tools to thrive.
It's crucial for the coaching staff to put their faith in him, allowing him to make plays and regain his confidence. If Daniels can find his rhythm, Kansas will be hard to beat.
Kansas On Sports Illustrated
Kansas Football Opens as Slight Favorite versus UNLV
Kansas Jayhawks Target Five-Star Recruit AJ Dybantsa: Latest Recruitment Updates
ESPN Analyst Rece Davis Sees Kansas Jayhawks as Big 12 Title Contenders
Kansas Freshman Dakyus Brinkley Adapts Fast, Becomes Key Defensive End Prospect