Preseason Coaches Poll: Where Kansas Football And Other Schools Rank
On Monday, USA Today unveiled its first preseason coaches poll of the offseason.
While the Kansas Jayhawks were not featured in the top 25, Lance Leipold and Co. are listed among the schools that received votes. Leipold was also one of the coaches mentioned under the poll's list of voters.
The Big 12 schools recognized in the poll are Arizona State (No. 11), Kansas State (No. 20), Iowa State (T-No. 21), BYU (No. 23), and Texas Tech (No. 24). Missouri, which Kansas plays on the road for its third game, received the second-most votes outside the top 25.
Here is what the poll in its entirety looks like:
US LBM Preseason Coaches Poll Top 25:
1. Texas
2. Ohio State
3. Penn State
4. Georgia
5. Notre Dame
6. Clemson
7. Oregon
8. Alabama
9. LSU
10. Miami
11. Arizona State
12. Illinois
13. South Carolina
14. Michigan
15. Ole Miss
16. SMU
17. Florida
18. Tennessee
19. Indiana
20. Kansas State
21. Texas A&M
22. Iowa State
23. BYU
24. Texas Tech
25. Boise State
Receiving Votes: Oklahoma 221; Missouri 142; Louisville 126; USC 116; Utah 86; Baylor 76; Auburn 50; Iowa 49; Memphis 34; Army West Point 33; Tulane 31; Georgia Tech 27; TCU 24; Nebraska 19; Syracuse 16; Washington 15; Navy 14; Arkansas 14; Duke 12; Colorado 12; Minnesota 11; UNLV 8; Florida State 8; Kansas 6; Vanderbilt 3; Buffalo 1
Now granted, Kansas received six votes in the poll — but that tally was the 24th-most among schools receiving votes. That means in a hypothetical top 25, the Jayhawks would slot it in at No. 49 nationally.
According to the website, a first-place vote is worth 25 points, a 25th-place vote is worth one point, and vice versa. It is unknown where the writers placed Kansas in their top 25 rankings, but some outlets have the Jayhawks inside the top 20 entering the season.
Even after an underwhelming season a year ago, the ranking feels a bit low. However, it is true that Leipold's squad faces an uphill battle in 2025.
KU loses all-time leading rusher Devin Neal and its top three wide receivers at its offensive skill positions. On the defensive end of the ball, All-Big 12 cornerbacks Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson graduated and are playing in the NFL.
Quarterback Jalon Daniels returns, along with an impressive transfer haul that includes former Alabama wideout Emmanuel Henderson, ex-South Carolina linebacker Bangally Kamara, and much more.
KU kicks off the campaign less than three weeks from now on Aug. 23 against Fresno State and has one of the easier schedules in Big 12 play.
Either way, the Jayhawks have some work to do if they're going to earn a top 25 ranking this season.