Kansas vs. UCF: Big 12 Tournament Game Prediction and Key Insights
Kansas opens up its 2024 Big 12 Tournament with the Wednesday nightcap in the Second Round. Bill Self and the Jayhawks are clearly hoping for an extended stay down the road in Kansas City, but UCF comes in fresh off a dominating win over Utah.
Will the Jayhawks advance to the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals or will it be UCF pulling an upset for the second time in as many nights?
Kansas vs. UCF: Big 12 Tournament Prediction
Kansas' record may not have fully reflected it down the stretch but its showings, even in losses against Houston and Texas Tech, were considerably better than ones earlier in the year at BYU and Utah.
In order for UCF to have a chance at pulling the upset it needs a big night from Keyshawn Hall. Hall was held to just 4 of 17 from the field in the first meeting between the teams when Kansas routed UCF 99-48 back in early January.
UCF however had the ball and a chance to take the lead with just seven seconds remaining when the two met at Allen Fieldhouse on January 28. Kansas made a stop however and escaped with a 91-87 victory.
Hunter Dickinson averaged over 25 points in the two games against UCF this season, so getting him going will be a must for Bill Self and Kansas.