Kansas vs. UCF: Big 12 Tournament Game Prediction and Key Insights

Can Kansas continue to make its case for a higher NCAA Tournament seed?

Nick Shepkowski

Feb 22, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self celebrates after a play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Feb 22, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self celebrates after a play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Kansas opens up its 2024 Big 12 Tournament with the Wednesday nightcap in the Second Round. Bill Self and the Jayhawks are clearly hoping for an extended stay down the road in Kansas City, but UCF comes in fresh off a dominating win over Utah.

Will the Jayhawks advance to the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals or will it be UCF pulling an upset for the second time in as many nights?

Kansas vs. UCF: Big 12 Tournament Prediction

Hunter Dickinson drives for Kansas against Arizona in a 2025 gam
Mar 8, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) drives to the basket during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse. / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Kansas' record may not have fully reflected it down the stretch but its showings, even in losses against Houston and Texas Tech, were considerably better than ones earlier in the year at BYU and Utah.

In order for UCF to have a chance at pulling the upset it needs a big night from Keyshawn Hall. Hall was held to just 4 of 17 from the field in the first meeting between the teams when Kansas routed UCF 99-48 back in early January.

UCF however had the ball and a chance to take the lead with just seven seconds remaining when the two met at Allen Fieldhouse on January 28. Kansas made a stop however and escaped with a 91-87 victory.

Hunter Dickinson averaged over 25 points in the two games against UCF this season, so getting him going will be a must for Bill Self and Kansas.

Nick Shepkowski's Prediction: Kansas 84, UCF 72

Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

