Bill Self Previews Kansas' Upcoming Senior Night Celebration
The 2024-25 Kansas basketball team has had some impressive highs but certainly some frustrating lows. Its regular season concludes on Saturday as it plays host to Arizona on senior day, which is always an emotional and memorable time at Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas head coach Bill Self was asked about this year's senior day festivities following Monday night's loss at Houston. Although he wasn't in the mood to celebrate the departing seniors at that time, he still appreciated the significance of that moment that is soon to come.
Bill Self Previews Senior Day at Kansas
"I will. I'm not right now (looking forward to it), but I will. You stop and think about their senior night. Francis has been here. How many years? Four? Roberts has been here six, and LJ has only been here two, but obviously it's an important two, and I don't know who else. But that's a pretty impressive senior class, and they won a ton of games. And even though our senior class hasn't won as many games but Dajuan and KJ have meant as much to our program as just about any guys that's rolled through there in the 10 years combined. And so with Hunt and Zeke, it'll be nice to celebrate those guys."
Kansas is set to tip-off against Arizona on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CT in a game that can be seen on ESPN.