KANSAS

Bill Self Previews Kansas' Upcoming Senior Night Celebration

Kansas basketball caps its regular season on Saturday against Arizona

Nick Shepkowski

Mar 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self prior to the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse.
Mar 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self prior to the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024-25 Kansas basketball team has had some impressive highs but certainly some frustrating lows. Its regular season concludes on Saturday as it plays host to Arizona on senior day, which is always an emotional and memorable time at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas head coach Bill Self was asked about this year's senior day festivities following Monday night's loss at Houston. Although he wasn't in the mood to celebrate the departing seniors at that time, he still appreciated the significance of that moment that is soon to come.

Bill Self Previews Senior Day at Kansas

Kansas guard Dajuan Harris dribbles the ball against Housto
Mar 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) controls the ball as Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) defends during the first half at Fertitta Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"I will. I'm not right now (looking forward to it), but I will. You stop and think about their senior night. Francis has been here. How many years? Four? Roberts has been here six, and LJ has only been here two, but obviously it's an important two, and I don't know who else. But that's a pretty impressive senior class, and they won a ton of games. And even though our senior class hasn't won as many games but Dajuan and KJ have meant as much to our program as just about any guys that's rolled through there in the 10 years combined. And so with Hunt and Zeke, it'll be nice to celebrate those guys."

Kansas is set to tip-off against Arizona on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CT in a game that can be seen on ESPN.

More From Kansas Jayhawks On SI

Kansas Receives More Favorable NCAA Tournament Draw, CBS Sports Projects

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings Entering Final Weekend

Joe Lunardi Projects Kansas to Lowest Tournament Seed in 25 Years

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/News