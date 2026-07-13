Louisville Preseason CFB27 Preview Series: Game 10 at North Carolina
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Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB27 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Cardinals On SI are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2026 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 27.'
Today, we're looking at Louisville's trip to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Much like the previous game against Stanford, the Louisville football program left no doubt in their last time out against Georgia Tech.
Heading down to virtual Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., the Cardinals came out on top with a dominating wire-to-wire victory, hammering the Yellow Jackets with a 41-17 win. UofL improves to 8-1 overall and a perfect 7-0 in ACC play so far in our Preseason CFB27 Series.
Louisville leaned on their defense early, with pick-sixes from S Kaleb Beasley and DT Joshua Donald helping them take a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. LB Antonio Watts also had 13 tackles and three for loss. The Cardinals had just 342 yards of offense to the Yellow Jackets' 442, QB Lincoln Kienholz still went 20-of-24 for 187 yards and a touchdowns (plus another score on the ground), while RB Isaac Brown rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown.
This week, Louisville is going back on the road, heading to the Triangle for a matchup with Bill Belichick, Bobby Petrino and North Carolina. In College Football 27, the Tar Heels sport a 79 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 78 overall and their defense at 80 overall.
Year two of the Belichick era has a new trigger man in QB Billy Edwards (77 OVR), and he'll rely heavily on the RB duo of Demon June (84 OVR) and Benjamin Hall (81 OVR), as well as WR1 Jordan Shipp (83 OVR). On the other side of the line of scrimmage, the Heels have two of the better defenders in the ACC in DE Melkart Abou-Jaoude (89 OVR) and CB Kaleb Cost (86 OVR).
So how does College Football 27 have the game between Louisville and North Carolina playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Tar Heels on the virtual gridiron below:
Complete Preseason CFB27 Preview Series:
- Game 1 vs. Ole Miss
- Game 3 vs. SMU
- Game 4 vs. Wake Forest
- Game 5 at NC State
- Game 6 vs. Florida State
- Game 7 at Syracuse
- Game 8 vs. Stanford
- Game 9 at Georgia Tech
- Game 11 vs. Pitt
- Game 12 at Kentucky
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(Photo of Keyjuan Brown: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic