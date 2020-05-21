Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 LB Jaydon Hood

Inside linebacker is an area of need for Louisville in the next recruiting cycle, and the Cards are getting one step closer to landing a priority target. On Thursday, Class of 2021 linebacker Jaydon Hood announced his top schools with the University of Louisville making the cut.

The Cards are up against some familiar names to land a commitment from Hood, as Kentucky, West Virginia, Miami, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, USF, Vanderbilt and South Carolina have all made his top 10 alongside Louisville.

A 6-foot-1, 215-pound inside linebacker at the St. Thomas Aquinas school in Fort Lauderdale, Hood is the No. 48 player in the state of Florida and the No. 11 inside linebacker in the Class of 2021 according to the 247Sports Composite. He is also listed as a four-star prospect by this metric.

Thanks to both his athleticism and his high football IQ, Hood has a versatile game that allows him to excel in both run support and defending the pass. He is able to diagnose the play fairly quickly, and regularly delivers bone-jarring hits to ballcarriers either in the backfield or on short gains.

The Cards currently have nine verbal commitments in the Class of 2021:

