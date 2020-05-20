Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2021 CB Kamari Lassiter

The University of Louisville football program has made the top eleven for Class of 2021 cornerback Kamari Lassiter, he announced Wednesday.

The competition to land Lassiter will be fierce, as the Cards are up against some of the premier names in college football. Making the cut alongside Louisville is Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss and LSU.

A five-foot-eleven, 165 pound defensive back from Tuscaloosa, Lassiter is the No. 9 player in the state of Alabama and the No. 22 cornerback in the Class of 2021 according to Rivals. They list him as a four-star prospect while 247Sports has him booked as a high end three-star recruit.

He may have a small frame, but don't let that fool you. He is every bit as physical as some of his bigger '21 defensive counterparts. His close-out speed is top notch and he delivers punishing blows to ball carriers and pass catchers. He is also adept at jamming wide receivers at the line of scrimmage, then erasing them from the play even further by keeping tight coverage.

The Cards currently have nine verbal commitments in the Class of 2021:

