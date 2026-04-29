Two Former Cardinals Receive Rookie Minicamp Invitations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two more former members of the Louisville football program have a chance to earn a spot on 53-man rosters in the NFL.

Offensive tackle Mahamane Moussa has earned an invitation to rookie minicamp with the Kansas City Chiefs, while linebacker Kalib Perry received invitations for rookie minicamp with the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans, the program announced Wednesday.

11 total former Cardinals are now off the NFL in some form or fashion. Wide receiver Chris Bell was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft to the Miami Dolphins, while eight players subsequently signed undrafted free agent deals: DE Wesley Bailey, DT Rene Konga, WR Caullin Lacy, OL Rasheed Miller, QB Miller Moss, OL Pete Nygra, LB T.J. Quinn and OL Trevonte Sylvester.

Moussa joined the program last offseason as a transfer from Purdue, and played multiple spots on the offensive line. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman started all 12 regular season games, splitting time between left and right tackle in the first five games before starting the final seven at right guard. In that time, he allowed only one sack and 12 total pressures in 298 pass block snaps and 519 blocking snaps overall.

A native of Indianapolis, Moussa spent his first four years in colleger with the Boilermakers, and was a starter on the left side of the offensive line during his final three years. Over the course of his collegiate career, he gave up just 10 sacks and 83 total pressures in 1,545 pass blocking snaps and 2,672 blocking snaps overall.

As for Perry, he also transferred to the Cardinals last offseason, coming in from Tennessee. Playing in all 13 games while making four starts, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound inside linebacker had a career year during his final collegiate season, collecting 55 tackles (29 solo), 1.5 for loss, an interception and a pass breakup.

Perry spent the first three years of his career with the Volunteers, and was a regular fixture in UT's linebacker rotation over his final two seasons in Knoxville. In 50 total college games, including 37 with Tennessee, Perry finished with 116 total tackles (54 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, an interception, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

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(Photo of Louie: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)