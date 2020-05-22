Class of 2021 CB Rance Conner commits to Louisville

Class of 2021 cornerback Rance Conner has committed to the University of Louisville football program, announcing the decision Friday. He is the fifth straight defensive commit for Louisville and the third straight out of Florida.

Conner has an impressive offer sheet, as the Cards fought off Florida, Florida State, LSU, South Carolina, and others to land his commitment. Assistant/Quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce and defensive coordinator Bryan Brown led the recruitment.

A five-foot-ten & 173-pound three-star prospect from Booker T. Washington in Miami, Connor is the No. 67 cornerback in the Class of 2021 and the No. 106 prospect in the state of Florida according to the 247Sports Composite.

Analysis from SI All-American Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr:

"Position versatile defensive back with a multi-position floor. Physical competitor at the line of scrimmage with instincts and ball skills to his name. Fluid transitioner who can compete on the outside or nickel spots effectively. Willing to play physical and support the run. There’s a fiestiness about him that resonates no matter the scheme or alignment."

Connor is the tenth prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle. He joins:

