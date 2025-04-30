LSU Women's Basketball Transfer Portal Target Reveals Commitment Decision
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue working through a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program retooling the roster for the 2025-26 season.
With three additions via the NCAA Transfer Portal to this point, Mulkey and Co. remain dialed in on the recruiting trail.
The Tigers quickly emerged as contenders for the No. 1 available forward in the free agent market with All-Big Ten star Serah Williams taking a visit to the Bayou State in April.
The Wisconsin Badgers transfer averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game last season after handling business for her program.
Williams, a 6-foot-4 junior from Brooklyn (N.Y.), was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection after a stellar 2024-25 campaign in Madison.
Following her trip to Baton Rouge, Williams continued easing her way into the transfer process after taking time to mull over her options.
From there, the Wisconsin star got back on the road for a visit with the reigning National Champion UCONN Huskies.
Now, less than 24 hours after Williams' visit with Geno Auriemma and the Huskies, she's committed to the program.
For the Tigers, the program has reeled in three newcomers via the Transfer Portal to this point.
Meet the Signees: Mulkey Dominating Portal Market
Commitment No. 1: Kate Koval [Notre Dame]
LSU has announced the addition of 6-5 sophomore Kate Koval to its roster for the upcoming season.
“Having recruited Kate out of High School, we are very aligned in our vision for her personal development and the impact she can have on our program,” Coach Kim Mulkey said.
“Tiger fans will love the skill, physicality and passion that Kate will bring with her to Baton Rouge!”
Koval had a successful ACC All-Freshman season at Notre Dame, playing a key role in the Irish reaching the Sweet 16.
She averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Koval led Notre Dame with 55 blocks throughout the season; she recorded six games with 4+ blocks.
Koval was the USBWA National Freshman of the Week on November 18 after a quick start to her college career.
Through the first three games of her career, Koval had 40 points, 33 rebounds, 8 assists and 15 blocks.
Commitment No. 2: Amiya Joyner [East Carolina]
“I’m excited to welcome Amiya to Baton Rouge after an outstanding three-year career at ECU,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “She has a versatile interior game that will stretch defenses with her ability to play with her back to the basket as well as facing up. Her knack for rebounding will undoubtably be a welcomed addition to our frontcourt.
“We can’t wait for her to get to work in the PMAC to showcase her talent in front of the best fans in the country while pursuing championships!”
In three seasons at East Carolina, the 6-2 Joyner averaged 12.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game as a First Team All-AAC. She comes to LSU with 41 career double-doubles.
She owns three of the top five rebounding seasons in ECU history and her 905 career rebounds are the fourth most in program history.
Joyner led ECU last season as a junior with 15.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game with 34 blocks, 52 assists and 36 steals as a First Team All-AAC player.
She scored in double figures in 23 games and had 13 15-rebound games, the most in program history. Throughout the season, she secured 15 double-doubles, including a dominant game against North Texas with 19 points and 20 rebounds.
As a sophomore, Joyner grabbed 13 double-doubles with 12.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
Joyner set a AAC Tournament single-game record 19 rebounds against Tulane. She finished 26th in the NCAA with 3.6 offensive rebounds per game and 36th nationally with 51 blocks.
Commitment No. 3: MiLaysia Fulwiley [South Carolina]
“I’m excited to welcome MiLaysia as the newest member of our LSU Tiger family!” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “She’s bringing her incredible playmaking ability to Baton Rouge, standing out as one of the most electrifying talents in college basketball.
Her ability to impact winning has been clear throughout her career, and we can’t wait to see her shine in purple and gold at the PMAC soon!”
A game changing 5-10 guard, Fulwiley is one of the nation’s most creative offensive players. She came off the bench in all but three of her 77 games with the Gamecocks, averaging 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals in her two seasons.
Through her first two seasons in college, Fulwiley has been a key piece on two Final Four teams, including the 2024 NCAA Championship.
Fulwiley comes to LSU as the reigning SEC Sixth Woman of the Year, averaging 11.7 points per game.
She helped South Carolina win the SEC Tournament and reach the NCAA Championship. Part of a balanced South Carolina offensive attack, Fulwiley scored 15+ points in 14 games and led the team in scoring eight times.
