How the Alabama Crimson Tide Are Preparing For LSU Football in Week 11
No. 14 LSU (6-2, 3-1) host the No. 11 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with Kalen DeBoer's squad dialed in for the SEC showdown.
DeBoer and Co., like the Bayou Bengals, were idle last weekend with all focus shifting towards the Week 11 battle in Baton Rouge.
How are the Crimson Tide preparing for the Week 11 matchup? What has DeBoer seen from his group over the last few weeks?
Alabama's shot-caller went into detail on Monday on the expectations, keys to the game and more:
What He Said: Kalen DeBoer in Week 11
Importance of Starting Fast on the Road:
“Certainly, and that’s something we’re always preaching. And unfortunately, as you mentioned in those two games, we haven’t done that. There’s been a lot of – in the Vanderbilt game, I think we quickly got going, had success. You just can’t dig yourself a hole, especially giving the opponent momentum in an environment like we’re gonna see at LSU. So it’s critical. We preach it every day.
"We try to even set up our practice to where we do start fast, whether it’s offense or defense. And we did’t get that done the last two road games, as you mentioned. Always an emphasis on that, but really, it comes back to not really – the guys are trying. It’s just a matter of doing things that you do well, going out there and executing.”
Alabama Enters Must-Win Territory Against LSU:
"You saw our response, I think, with the Missouri game. That was really the case there. I say that, and all of a sudden you start thinking, 'why wasn't that the case with Tennessee?' Well, it was. That's just more experiences that you have together, backs to the wall, there's different things that different teams respond well to. At least for the first test, and Missouri was at home, we got off to a fast start defensively, did a nice job there and just continued to apply pressure. I think offensively, once we got field position in our favor we kind of cracked through. For us, it's just always going back to really the process. The work that needs to be put in, the areas we need to continue to improve on."
Development of the Roster, Growing in 2024:
"We have to be intentional and we have to bring that energy in order to really continue to improve, and they're doing that. They want to make something big of this season, and it's important through the action that you see on the practice field, you see it in the way they're going about their business off the field, just the details that they really continue to hone in on. It's just a matter of time, right?
"As the season goes on you become more comfortable with what we're doing, whether it's our scheme or just the routine, or each other. A lot of our youth is rising up and continuing to gain more and more confidence, mixed in with the veterans that continue to have great leadership. I like where we're at. Unfortunately, like you said, we have less wiggle room, and our backs are to the wall, so we're going to fight. Each and every day we're going to fight, scratch and claw like you've never seen, and that continues on this week."
More LSU News:
ESPN College GameDay Guest Picker Predictions: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.