LSU Football Commit, No. 1 OT in Louisiana Set to Visit SEC Rival Amid Flip Rumors
Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez made his way to Texas last weekend on an unofficial visit to check-in with Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns.
Martinez, the No. 1 offensive lineman in Louisiana, verbally committed to the LSU Tigers in February after going public with a decision to lock in things with the hometown program.
Following his pledge earlier this year, Martinez has cruised up the recruiting rankings across his senior campaign with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among others, across his prep career.
Now, it's the Texas Longhorns that are making a significant push for the LSU Tigers commit where Martinez made his way to the Lone Star State on Saturday on an unofficial visit. He remained in town through Sunday.
Martinez comes in as one of the top overall pledges for the Bayou Bengals, and with a coaching change in Baton Rouge, has begun exploring options.
LSU remains with the verbal commitment, but it's clear other schools are calling and Martinez is answering with a weekend visit to Austin (Tex.) wrapping up last Sunday.
But it hasn't stopped there for the elite LSU Tigers pledge.
Martinez is now set to take an official, multi-day visit to Texas this fall as the Early Signing Period inches closer in December.
Sarkisian and the Longhorns have emerged as serious flip candidates for the No. 1 offensive lineman in Louisiana as he mulls over his options following Brian Kelly's firing.
With a Top-15 2026 Recruiting Class to this point, multiple programs are looking to poach current pledges - namely the No. 1 prospect in America, Lamar Brown as Texas A&M turns up the heat.
The Scouting Report: Run-game tone setter who showed noticeable improvement in pass protection from sophomore to junior year. Plays left tackle vs. high school competition but may better fit a right tackle spot in the future.
"Shows above average bend and leverage as a pass blocker. Physical assailant in the run game, but sometimes plays upright and gets out over his feet. Nevertheless, displays requisite movement ability to get on his horse as a puller/climber.
"Can he remain on the outside in the long run? Either way, could potentially provide valuable roster flexibility as a tackle-guard combo. Projects to the high-major level as an eventual quality starter who could become an NFL Draft candidate."
