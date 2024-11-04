The Early Betting Odds: LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 11 Battle
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain a program in the College Football Playoff hunt with a challenging Week 11 foe heading to Baton Rouge this weekend.
The Bayou Bengals will square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with both programs looking to keep their postseason goals alive.
For LSU, the program sits at 6-2 on the season and 3-1 in Southeastern Conference play with all eyes set to be on the Tigers this weekend.
From ESPN's College GameDay crew slated to be in town along with a prime time clash in Death Valley, the stakes couldn't be higher.
LSU controls its own destiny down the stretch with matchups against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Vanderbilt Commodores and Oklahoma Sooners.
But the first challenge will be in Week 11 against the Tide.
Who is the favorite heading into Saturday night? What do the analysts believe will happen?
The game information, current betting odds and an analysts point of view:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The Current Betting Odds: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (+3)
- Alabama: (-3)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (+124)
- Alabama: (-148)
Over/Under: 58.5
The Alabama Crimson Tide are currently a three point favorite heading into the Week 11 clash. A line that hovered around the 1.5 point mark a week ago, Vegas continues leaning towards the Tide as the favorites on Saturday night.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt Chimes In:
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt has logged his prediction for this Saturday night in Baton Rouge.
Alabama remains a three point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with Klatt also favoring the Crimson Tide.
“Remember, ‘Bama has the win over Georgia. And in this case, I would have them winning, at night, at LSU. So, they’re in. They’re absolutely in," Klatt said of Alabama's College Football Playoff chances.
The Crimson Tide, like LSU, will be idle in Week 10 before next Saturday's clash, but will certainly have all the momentum heading into Nov. 9.
After a 34-0 victory in their last matchup versus Missouri, Alabama is clicking on all cylinders heading into next weekend in Baton Rouge.
“That was a big bounce-back win for Alabama on Saturday, even if it was against a Missouri team that has been overrated since the beginning of the season. Alabama’s defense played incredibly well after a few weeks of underwhelming play," Klatt said.
"I’m not sure how much we should take from that game because I don’t think Missouri is particularly good. But when you win 34-0 against an SEC opponent, it should mean something.”
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
