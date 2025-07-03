Bryce Underwood Helping Michigan Wolverines Recruit a Five-Star LSU Football Target
Miami (Fla.) Northwestern five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell will reveal a commitment decision on Saturday, July 5 with multiple programs intensifying their pursuit down the stretch.
Russell, the No. 3 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has earned offers from the "Who's Who" of college football following a dominant junior campaign in the Sunshine State.
The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder has secured scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes, among several others.
This summer, the Florida native hit the road to check-in with multiple programs as he evaluated the contenders in his process.
The five-star phenom took in official visits to LSU, Oregon, Miami, Florida State and Michigan with the programs ramping up their push this offseason.
Following a multi-day stay to Baton Rouge, the Bayou Bengals were receiving significant buzz as the program that was separating from the pack.
The five-star previously received a crystal ball prediction via On3 Sports' Stephen Wagner in favor of the LSU Tigers winning out for his services following a productive official visit to Baton Rouge.
But other programs continued countering while turning up the heat.
Despite the Tigers appearing to make noise in Russell's process, a Big Ten program began gaining traction following an official visit in June: Michigan.
Sheronne Moore and the Michigan Wolverines hosted Russell to Ann Arbor (Mich.) for a multi-day stay where the program started pushing all the right buttons.
The ability to be a dual-sport athlete intrigues Russell with the five-star wide receiver getting the chance to soak in the scenes of the basketball program as well.
Russell is being recruited by the entire Michigan Wolverines staff, but there's a kicker.
He's also being heavily pursued by Wolverines five-star quarterback, and former No. 1 signal-caller in America, Bryce Underwood.
Underwood assisted Russell on his official visit to Ann Arbor in June where the two had the opportunity to connect.
The ability to play both football and basketball along with Underwood under center is a selling point for Michigan.
Following an official visit, the Wolverines began receiving crystal ball predictions with Rivals placing one of their own.
Now, Russell has four programs at the top of his list with the Michigan Wolverines, Florida State Seminoles, Syracuse Orange and Oregon Ducks gaining traction.
LSU remains on the outside looking in for Russell, it appears, with a top four schools revealed and the Michigan program picking up steam.
Russell has a commitment date locked in for July 5 with the LSU Tigers still keeping a foot on the gas.
The Bayou Bengals hold commitments from a trio of coveted wideouts in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Tristen Keys [No. 1 WR], Jabari Mack and Kenny Darby all pledged to the program.
Keys, the No. 1 receiver in America, headlines the program's 2026 Recruiting Class with the Tigers looking to stack more talent this summer.
LSU hosted Jase Mathews, a top-five wide receiver in America, and Boobie Feaster for official visits this summer as they look for a fourth wideout in the 2026 class.
