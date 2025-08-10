Elite LSU Football Commit Attempting to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Pledge
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed a commitment from Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds in August after the prized prospect went public with a decision.
Geralds, the No. 8 rated defensive lineman in America, chose the LSU Tigers over the Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Ole Miss Rebels and Ohio State Buckeyes down the stretch.
The 6-foot-1, 270-pounder has shined across his three seasons on the prep scene after handling business in the Peach State.
A three-year starter with 35 games under his belt, according MaxPreps, Geralds has tallied 37.5 sacks, 90 quarterback hurries and 261 tackles – 77.5 for loss
“With LSU it’s been my dream school growing up my whole life,” Geralds told Rivals. “I loved LSU since I was a little kid. It’s my hometown. I have family there. I just want to come back home and turn up Baton Rouge and the 225 and I want to be part of that.
“I’ve been wanting to be part of that since I was a little kid. To be part of it now is a blessing and dream come true.”
Ultimately the relationship aspect paid off for the LSU Tigers with lead recruiter Frank Wilson paving the way.
“LSU, Coach Frank I feel like he’s a philosopher the way he understands college football stuff down to every detail,” Geralds said.
“[Defensive line coach Kyle Williams] playing my position and the same circumstances and body type as me and the way he can develop me is different and he’s done it in the league for awhile. I feel he’ll be able to develop me different than these other colleges."
Now, with Geralds in the mix as a headliner in the 2026 Recruiting Class, the Georgia native is putting on his recruiting cap for the LSU program.
The Target to Know: Immanuel Iheanacho
Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho revealed a commitment to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks in July after going public with a decision.
Iheanacho, the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, selected the Ducks over the likes of the LSU Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions and Auburn Tigers down the stretch.
The 6-foot-7, 350-pounder has surged up the recruiting rankings with the top programs in America battling for his services.
Kelly and Co. had momentum heading into the official visit process with Iheanacho raving about the staff and what the Bayou Bengals can offer.
“I can see myself there,” Iheanacho told On3 Sports. “I want to be objective on every visit, but this visit really helped LSU. LSU is right there with Oregon after this visit. It is a great place.”
Now, the five-star prospect is planning a return trip to Baton Rouge, according to Rivals, where he'll be in town this fall.
With Iheanacho setting a return trip, it's given Geralds a chance to put his recruiting cap on to help make a push.
Geralds took to social media where he posted a photo via Instagram:
LSU currently holds a Top-10 Recruiting Class in America with multiple headliners in the haul.
- Tristen Keys: No. 1 Wide Receiver
- Lamar Brown: No. 1 Athlete
- Richard Anderson: No. 2 Defensive Lineman
- Trenton Henderson: Top-5 EDGE
- Deuce Geralds: Top-10 Defensive Lineman
Now, the program continues its pursuit of Iheanacho despite a verbal commitment to the Oregon Ducks this summer with Geralds spearheading the push.
