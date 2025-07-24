LSU Football and Ohio State Buckeyes Among Early Leaders for Top Louisiana Wideout
New Orleans (La.) St. Augstine wide receiver Miguel Whitley continues his meteoric rise this offseason with a myriad of programs entering the race for the impressive prospect.
Whitley, the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana, has reeled in multiple scholarships this offseason after a standout sophomore campaign in 2024.
The 6-foot-, 170-pounder traveled across America this summer with the chance to compete in front of the top programs in the nation.
Now, the offers are beginning to pour in for the Bayou State star with the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns and Nebraska Cornhuskers entering the race.
The Top-5 prospect in Louisiana has the LSU Tigers as a program firmly in the mix with the hometown program piquing his interest after earning an offer this summer.
But LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton will have his work cut out for him in this one with Whitley quickly emerging as one of the top wideouts in America.
After camping at Ohio State this offseason, the Buckeyes extended an offer to the prolific receiver with the defending National Champions a team on his radar.
According to Rivals' "Recruiting Prediction Machine," Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are a team that's "trending" early for the Louisiana native.
One source indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that LSU and Ohio State are two early teams to monitor in Whitley's recruitment, but after only two seasons of prep ball, it's still early in his process.
The Tennessee Volunteers are also in the mix for Whitley after an unofficial visit this summer, he told Tennessee Volunteers On SI.
“Tennessee definitely moved up in my rankings. Before the visit, they were already a strong contender, but being there in person and seeing how the coaches operate, how the players carry themselves, and just feeling the vibe on campus made me feel like home already," Whitley said.
Whitley was a First-Team All-District selection in 2024 as a sophomore competing against the top talent in the state in the Catholic League.
Now, he's beginning to navigate his recruiting process with a flurry of schools entering the race early as he gears up for his junior campaign in 2025.
