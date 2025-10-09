Michigan Wolverines Enter Race for LSU Football, Nebraska Cornhuskers EDGE Target
Cumming (Ga.) North Forsyth four-star edge rusher Adriel Rojas has emerged as one of the hottest prospects on the recruiting scene this fall with a myriad of programs entering the race.
The Peach State product has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and Ole Miss Rebels, among others, over the last few months as his rise continues.
Last week, the LSU Tigers became the latest school to join the deep list of offers for the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder alongside multiple Southeastern Conference programs.
Fast forward to Wednesday and the Michigan Wolverines got in on the action with an offer on the table for the fast-rising defender.
Across his sophomore season, Rojas wrapped up the year with with 38 tackles, five tackles for loss, 9 quarterback hurries, 6 sacks and 1 interception, according to MaxPreps.
Fast forward to his junior campaign in 2025 and Rojas is already off to a hot start where he's beginning to put national powerhouses on notice.
Rojas has added recent offers from LSU, Michigan, Tennessee, Nebraska, Texas, Alabama and Florida with the "Who's Who" of college football officially intensifying their pursuits.
For the LSU Tigers, the program is beginning to make its presence felt in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a flurry of targets on their radar.
This weekend, the program is set to host one of the top prospects in America on an unofficial visit as LSU begins to chip away.
Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson will be in Baton Rouge this Saturday for the LSU Tigers' Week 7 matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Dobson, the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as a household name with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others.
But Dobson has now shifted his focus to 12 schools after revealing his finalists last week with the Bayou Bengals making the cut.
The LSU Tigers sit alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, Penn State, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma as the contenders in his process.
No. 11 LSU and South Carolina will kickoff in Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Bayou Bengals looking to get back in the win column.
More LSU News:
