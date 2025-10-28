Michigan Wolverines Looking to Flip Elite LSU Football Commit Amid Brian Kelly Firing
LSU head coach Brian Kelly is out as the program's decision-maker after the administration in Baton Rouge made the move to pull the plug on Sunday night.
After a 5-3 start to the 2025 season, Kelly is out as the shot-caller with the LSU Tigers set to begin a national search for the next head coach of the purple and gold.
Now, the stage is set for a chaotic stretch for the program with a coaching search underway, roster retention a primary focus, and the need to keep the 2026 Recruiting Class intact.
With the LSU program in a vulnerable state, schools are calling Tigers pledges left and right in search of flipping them away.
Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star cornerback Havon Finney Jr. has emerged as a top commit in the 2026 Recruiting Class for the Tigers as his rise continues.
The Top-10 defensive back in America reclassified into the 2026 cycle last spring where he will skip his junior campaign and put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period in December.
Prior to making the move to reclassify, Finney was the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs battling it out for his services.
In what became a three-team race between the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, and Michigan Wolverines, the Bayou Bengals ultimately won out for the verbal commitment in April when he went public with a decision.
"This process has been great, it's a blessing," Finney said of his recruiting process. "It's always been a dream of mine to get to this point, and now I'm here."
Finney added: "LSU was an easy choice for me. The coaching staff, the environment and alumni base that they have. I can build connections on and off the field there."
LSU holds the verbal commitment after LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond put a foot on the gas for the California native.
But the Michigan Wolverines are turning up the heat for the LSU Tigers pledge with December's Early Signing Period inching closer.
Michigan lost a commitment from four-star cornerback Dorian Barney last month after flipping his pledge to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels - making a push for Finney that much more important for the Wolverines.
A source familiar with Finney's recruitment process reiterated that the Top-10 cornerback in America remains dialed in with the LSU Tigersl, but there will be a focus on what's next with secondary coach Corey Raymond amid a coaching search.
This month, the Michigan Wolverines staff met with the talented defensive back in California and continued their pursuit, but there remains a belief that Finney will remain locked in with the Bayou Bengals leading into the Early Signing Period in December - again, if Raymond is on staff.
“LSU I’d say them producing a lot of DBs,” Finney told On3’s about his interest in the Tigers back in March. “The corners coach is really cool, Corey Raymond. He’s put a lot of dudes in the league. I’ve grown to know him and it’s been a cool experience.”
All eyes will be on Finney down the stretch as the Michigan Wolverines and other programs make a serious push.
247Sports' Take on Finney:
"Finney recently made the move to reclassify into the class of ’26. It’s a move that makes a lot of sense as Finney started every game since his freshman season playing against one of the nation’s toughest schedules. From a traits standpoint, he has all the tools you’re looking for in a next level corner."
"He boasts a long, 6-2 frame with room to add good weight, is a plus athlete and can run. As a freshman, he clocked several sub-11.0-100-meter times with a personal best 10.81 and anchored the schools 4X100 relay team.
"He’s a three-phase athlete who we’ve seen at receiver, and he also took back two punts for touchdowns as a sophomore. He needs to continue to bulk up and add good weight."
"He plays a physical game in coverage and adding some size will help him in the run game as well. Finney has been a national recruit since he was a freshman and has the long-term upside to play for any school he wants, and his ceiling is extremely high."
