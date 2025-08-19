No. 1 Running Back in Louisiana, LSU Football Target Earns Ohio State Buckeyes Offer
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High four-star running back Jayden Miles is gearing up for his junior campaign in the Bayou State with multiple powerhouse programs in pursuit.
Miles, a Top-10 running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in offers from the "Who's Who" of college football across his first two years on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies, Ole Miss Rebels, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others.
Now, the offer list has grown once again with Miles reeling in a scholarship from the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday.
The Buckeyes continue dipping into Louisiana on the recruiting scene with one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle now on their radar.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have a foot on the gas for the No. 1 rated running back in the Bayou State with Miles playing his high school ball right down the road from campus.
Miles took multiple unofficial visits during the offseason with the Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Houston Cougars, Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies getting the coveted running back to campus.
For the LSU program, it's recruiting guru Frank Wilson taking the lead for Miles.
Wilson, the Tigers' running backs coach, has a proven track record of keeping the top prospects home in Louisiana with Miles now at the top of his list in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Miles Gearing Up for Major Junior Season
According to High School On SI: "Catholic returns its leading rusher in Jayden Miles, a 6-foot-2, 203-pound junior ranked four stars by Rivals," High School On SI wrote.
"The state's No. 8 player, the country's No. 3 running back and the overall No. 81 player, Miles scored the winning touchdown in last year's win over Destrehan, which had a 33-game winning streak snapped.
"The Bears will get creative, lining Miles up as a slot receiver and using him at Wildcat to take direct snaps. He is an effective receiver who wins contested balls."
Now, all eyes are on the top-ranked running back in Louisiana with multiple powerhouse programs in pursuit of his services.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.