Prized LSU Football Freshman Reveals Transfer Portal Destination to SEC Rival
In this story:
LSU Tigers offensive lineman Tyler Miller has revealed a commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs after spending one season in Baton Rouge, according to On3 Sports.
Miller signed with the LSU program as a Top-10 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle and one of the top overall prospects in Mississippi out of high school.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder took a redshirt year during his true freshman campaign with the LSU Tigers last fall where he will now return to his home-state with four seasons of eligibility where will hit the road to Starkville in 2026.
Once Lane Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, LSU saw seven members of the offensive line reveal intentions of departing as the trenches received a makeover with Miller now becoming the eighth to leave the program.
The former blue-chip prospect will join a Mississippi State program that continues adding reinforcements this offseason in preparation for the 2026 season.
For the LSU Tigers, the program has attacked the NCAA Transfer Portal with over 25 signees to this point - including four offensive linemen - to make up the No. 1 class in America.
The Transfer Portal Tracker:
Quarterback (2):
Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils
Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix
Running Back (2):
Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes
Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers
Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers
Wide Receiver (9):
Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs
Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats
Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators
Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts
Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini
Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys
Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans
Tight End (1):
Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers
Offensive Line (4):
Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles
William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats
EDGE (3)
Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks
Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars
Defensive Line (2)
Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers
Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers
Safety (1):
Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos
Special Teams (3):
P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators
LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators
K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks
