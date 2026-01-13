Prized LSU Football Freshman Reveals Transfer Portal Destination to SEC Rival

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Tyler Miller has revealed a commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs after spending one season in Baton Rouge, according to On3 Sports.

Miller signed with the LSU program as a Top-10 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle and one of the top overall prospects in Mississippi out of high school.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder took a redshirt year during his true freshman campaign with the LSU Tigers last fall where he will now return to his home-state with four seasons of eligibility where will hit the road to Starkville in 2026.

Once Lane Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, LSU saw seven members of the offensive line reveal intentions of departing as the trenches received a makeover with Miller now becoming the eighth to leave the program.

The former blue-chip prospect will join a Mississippi State program that continues adding reinforcements this offseason in preparation for the 2026 season.

For the LSU Tigers, the program has attacked the NCAA Transfer Portal with over 25 signees to this point - including four offensive linemen - to make up the No. 1 class in America.

The Transfer Portal Tracker:

Quarterback (2):

Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils

Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix

Running Back (2):

Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes

Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers

Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Tight End (1):

Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers

Offensive Line (4):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

EDGE (3)

Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks

Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars

Defensive Line (2)

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Safety (1):

Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos

Special Teams (3):

P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators

LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators

K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks

