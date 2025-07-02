The Latest on LSU Football, Texas A&M Aggies and USC Trojans Target Boobie Feaster
DeSoto (Tex.) wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster has locked in a commitment date with the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks firmly in the mix.
Feaster, who recently reclassified from the 2027 cycle into the 2026 cycle this offseason, was rated as the No. 1 receiver in his former recruiting class.
Now, despite making the move to graduate high school a year early, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder remains a Top-5 wideout in the 2026 cycle.
The opportunity to reclassify provided Feaster with the chance to get one step closer to the next level. He'll skip his junior campaign and lock in for his senior year at DeSoto (Tex.).
"For me, I've done so much in high school. My parents, my parents, and I felt like it was time to go to the next level," Feaster told Rivals of his decision. "Not only that -- I was ready. This is a big step for me. As long as I'm prepared and I'm ready, I'll be fine."
For the Bayou Bengals, it's the history of success that stands out to Feaster as he navigates his recruiting process.
“I love the staff at LSU,” Feaster said. “A lot of the staff is from Louisiana, they are not looking to leave and that is important. Coaches are leaving a lot now for the NFL, so I look at what staff is expected to be there and stay there.”
Now, a decision has been penciled in for July 4 with Feaster ready to lock in a commitment between the four programs.
It's been a rigorous recruitment for Feaster with the LSU Tigers appearing to be the leaders in his recruitment throughout most of the spring following a visit to Baton Rouge.
The five-star wideout was in the Bayou State for a Spring Camp visit, and following the trip, predictions were logged in favor of the LSU program winning out.
Then, the Texas A&M Aggies' pursuit ramped up with the SEC rival beginning to make noise in Feaster's process as multiple recruiting analysts logged picks in favor of the program in College Station.
Now, with a decision 48 hours out, it's the USC Trojans intensifying their pursuit with a two-team race between Texas A&M and USC beginning to ramp up.
A source familiar with Feaster's recruiting process has the Trojans as a dark horse in his process with Texas A&M remaining close in the race.
Then, the predictions came in with USC emerging in the 11th hour. Will the USC Trojans earn the pledge?
Feaster will commit to the program of his choosing on Friday, July 4.
