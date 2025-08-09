Former Maryland Star Reacts as Mystics Lose Key Contributors at Trade Deadline
Shakira Austin saw two familiar faces walk out the door this week—and she wasn’t thrilled. The former Maryland Terrapins forward and Washington Mystics centerpiece reacted on social media after the team traded All-Star guard Brittney Sykes and second-year forward Aaliyah Edwards just days apart. But beyond the emotion, the moves signal a clear shift in Washington’s approach as they pivot toward a longer-term rebuild.
What the Mystics Lost
The bigger blow came August 5, when the Mystics dealt Brittney Sykes to the Seattle Storm in exchange for veteran forward Alysha Clark, guard Zia Cooke, and Seattle’s 2026 first-round pick. Sykes was in the middle of her best season yet—15.4 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game—and had just earned her first WNBA All-Star selection. Her ability to defend top perimeter scorers while also creating offense made her one of Washington’s most dependable two-way threats.
While the Storm added a defensive stopper for their playoff push, Washington’s immediate return was mixed. Clark provides veteran stability, but the Mystics waived Cooke—along with forward Sika Koné—shortly after the deal, effectively making the first-rounder the true centerpiece of the trade.
Just two days later, the Mystics moved Aaliyah Edwards to the Connecticut Sun for guard Jacy Sheldon and the right to swap 2026 first-round picks. Edwards, the former No. 6 overall pick, had struggled for consistent minutes behind a crowded frontcourt. Even so, her physicality and rebounding gave Washington an energy option off the bench—production they’ll now need to find elsewhere.
The Bigger Picture
For the Mystics, these moves weren’t about 2025—they were about setting up the next phase. Washington has now positioned itself with multiple high-value draft assets and greater flexibility moving forward. But in the short term, losing Sykes’ defensive presence and Edwards’ depth creates new challenges for a team already battling through injuries, including Georgia Amoore’s absence.
Shakira Austin’s public post—“Well there goes my healed journey… they got my bookie and my rook. They kept me together man wow s— hurts.”—captures how sudden roster shifts can ripple beyond the stat sheet. Chemistry matters, and replacing that on the fly won’t be easy.
With the trade deadline behind them, the Mystics’ path forward is clear: build around rookie sensations Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron along with Austin and the next wave of draft picks, while hoping the current roster can weather the rest of the season.
Whether that gamble pays off will depend on how quickly the new-look Mystics can find their rhythm without two of their most recognizable pieces.